Ataya Hilburn’s Newly Released "The Garden" is a Delightful and Informative Children’s Book
“The Garden” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ataya Hilburn is an engaging and educational story that teaches children the beauty of nature, the importance of patience, and the rewards of nurturing growth from tiny beginnings.
Tecumseh, OK, October 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Garden”: a celebration of the simple joys in life. “The Garden” is the creation of published author, Ataya Hilburn, a wife, mother of two beautiful children, nurse, and follower of Jesus Christ. She has a deep passion for children and letting them be children. It has been her dream since she became a mother to write children’s books with simple concepts for families to enjoy together. Her hope is that this book will fill that need for other families.
Hilburn shares, “The garden allows families to witness the wonder of nature by discovering that you can grow beautiful things from the smallest things, a tiny seed.
We see that patience is key when waiting for things to grow. With lots of sunshine, water, and love you can grow anything.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ataya Hilburn’s new book a charming story that not only entertains but also imparts valuable life lessons about growth, patience, and the wonders of nature.
Consumers can purchase “The Garden” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Garden,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
