Rebecca Hinton’s Newly Released “Catholics Don’t Read the Bible - Who Says?” is a Thoughtful and Well-Researched Defense of Catholic Biblical Engagement
“Catholics Don’t Read the Bible - Who Says?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rebecca Hinton is an enlightening exploration of the misconceptions surrounding Catholic practices, showing how the Bible is deeply integrated into Catholic faith and traditions.
Cincinnati, OH, October 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Catholics Don’t Read the Bible - Who Says?”: an insightful and engaging exploration of the relationship between Catholicism and the Bible. “Catholics Don’t Read the Bible - Who Says?” is the creation of published author, Rebecca Hinton, who grew up in Dayton, Ohio. She was married for fifty-one years to the late Huland Hinton, with whom she had five children. In 1990, Rebecca completed a doctorate in English from Miami University (Oxford, Ohio) and taught for more than twenty years at the University of Cincinnati as well as Saint Gertrude the Great High School (West Chester, Ohio). Now retired, she keeps busy by traveling, taking classes, and volunteering at a local animal shelter.
Hinton shares, “One of my daughter’s acquaintances once remarked, 'You’ll never see a Bible in a Catholic Church.' Obviously, this person had never been in a Catholic Church, or at least had given little attention to the items within it. Unfortunately, her view is not uncommon. (Even some Catholics mistakenly believe that their religion forbids Bible reading.) Although Catholics do not base their faith solely on the Bible, many of the Church’s services and practices have their foundation in Holy Scripture.
“I have tried to show by citing passages in the Mass and certain Catholic customs (such as the wearing of ornate liturgical vestments) as well as material from well-known Catholic writers that far from being antiscriptural, the Catholic Church regards Scripture as an integral part of its customs and beliefs.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rebecca Hinton’s new book offers a compelling and informed argument dispelling common myths about the Catholic Church’s relationship with the Bible, revealing the deep biblical foundations of Catholic teachings and practices.
Consumers can purchase “Catholics Don’t Read the Bible - Who Says?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Catholics Don’t Read the Bible - Who Says?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
