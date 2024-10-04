Dr. Hazel Carter’s Newly Released "Establishing Kingdom Maturity: Letters from God" is an Inspiring Guide to Spiritual Growth
“Establishing Kingdom Maturity: Letters from God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Hazel Carter is a profound exploration of spiritual development, offering readers practical wisdom and divine insights for growing in faith and fulfilling their role as kingdom ambassadors.
New York, NY, October 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Establishing Kingdom Maturity: Letters from God,” a transformative guide that empowers believers to deepen their spiritual journey and embrace their divine identity in Christ, is the creation of published author, Dr. Hazel Carter.
Dr. Carter shares, “Within the pages of this book, you have the opportunity to position yourself as the main character in your journey toward spiritual growth and maturity and uncover your identity in Christ as a kingdom ambassador. Read the letters crafted by the King of kings at the end of each chapter to inspire and lead you on a successful and illuminating journey to kingdom maturity on earth. Discover your divine access to the heavenly realm and learn how to effectively navigate this space where you are a kingdom citizen. Learn how to be a warrior in the army of God and utilize cutting-edge weapons of mass destruction to demolish your foes and valiantly win the battle. Establishing Kingdom Maturity: Letters from God offers you a fresh perspective from the mind of the Spirit of God on preparing for the return of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Stand in readiness for His coming and engage in the adventure of unpacking all the resources transferred from the heavenly realm for you on earth.
“Learn how to build up another person and participate with Christ in building His Church. Your role and function in the body as a joint that supplies is clarified, and you get to peer into the household of faith with irradiated sight of your capacity and contribution to growth and maturity of the body of Christ. Position yourself to be filled with the knowledge of God’s will and begin to function with wisdom and strength to address natural and spiritual challenges effectively and efficiently. Engage in your inherent ability to be like-minded and connect to the body and the ways and thoughts of God that bring you in close proximity to the heavenly realm. Unlock your eternal position within the last words of Jesus as He utters 'It is finished' and the capacity you have within the divine nature of Christ poised to put on immortality.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Hazel Carter’s new book is a powerful resource for believers seeking to mature in their faith, understand their divine purpose, and fully engage in their spiritual roles within the kingdom of God.
Consumers can purchase “Establishing Kingdom Maturity: Letters from God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Establishing Kingdom Maturity: Letters from God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
