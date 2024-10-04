Thomas “Ted” Mills’s Newly Released “WHO IS OLIVER?: The Life and Adventures of a Special Person” is a Heartfelt and Inspiring Journey of Overcoming Challenges
“WHO IS OLIVER?: The Life and Adventures of a Special Person” from Christian Faith Publishing author Thomas “Ted” Mills is a moving tale of perseverance, acceptance, and the transformative power of love. The story follows Oliver, a unique individual navigating the complexities of life with grace, despite the challenges posed by his differences.
Jacksonville, FL, October 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “WHO IS OLIVER?: The Life and Adventures of a Special Person”: a compelling and uplifting narrative about embracing differences and finding strength in adversity. “WHO IS OLIVER?: The Life and Adventures of a Special Person” is the creation of published author, Thomas “Ted” Mills, who is deaf, and was born in Silver Spring, Maryland, during the winter, but he grew up in Coral Springs in South Florida until he graduated high school. Then he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Central Florida. Ted went on to earn his Master of Special Education degree online from National University in San Diego, California, while he was working. He taught American Sign Language at a private high school for over ten years. This is his first novel which is inspired by his middle school counselor and his life and journey so far. Travel and photography of landscapes from his travels are his favorite pastimes when he is not working or writing
Mills shares, “WHO IS OLIVER?
“Ever consider the outrageous things that might be said about you to your face, but not know what or why? Ever wonder what is said behind your back?
“Oliver is different! Oliver’s life, was difficult because of how he looked since birth!
“At first, Oliver's family didn’t know anything about the deaf culture, just like other
hearing people. But they realized with love amazing things would happen. Learn how a family coming together can change difficulty into joy.
“As he grew, Oliver was often surrounded by people outside his family who had their struggles. Some were mean to Oliver to relieve their pain. See how Oliver even helped them.
“Oliver was discouraged at first when mean people surrounded him.
“Over time see how he learned to understand them. Because of his special abilities, he could help others better appreciate the special needs of others. You'll see how Oliver learned a lot of different behaviors and became successful in his work after graduation.
“Oliver will take you on his journey and let you in on the adventures of his life! Be prepared to be amazed, shocked, outraged, saddened, and ultimately overjoyed by his life’s triumphs!
“This book may give you an understanding of Deaf Culture and others' needs.
“'WHO Is OLIVER?' is written by a man who had to deal with many of these challenges in his life and how he overcame them. Get ready to meet Oliver!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Thomas “Ted” Mills’s new book is an inspiring exploration of resilience, the importance of empathy, and the beauty of embracing one’s unique qualities.
Consumers can purchase “WHO IS OLIVER?: The Life and Adventures of a Special Person ” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “WHO IS OLIVER?: The Life and Adventures of a Special Person,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
