Edward Scarbrough’s Newly Released "Snippets from Hebrews" is a Thought-Provoking Spiritual Guide
“Snippets from Hebrews” from Christian Faith Publishing author Edward Scarbrough is an insightful and practical study of the Book of Hebrews, designed to inspire and assist in sermon and lesson preparation, emphasizing key themes and passages.
Johnson City, TN, October 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Snippets from Hebrews”: a helpful resource for spiritual reflection and growth. “Snippets from Hebrews” is the creation of published author, Edward Scarbrough. At the time of this writing, Edward Scarbrough was ninety-two years old and has been married for sixty-nine years. He preached his first sermon in 1949, began his first pastorate in 1952, and dedicated his life to working with churches that needed help. In the process, he pastored four churches, one of them twice, both before and after seminary. One small church started with eighteen in attendance and, after seven years, averaged around 140. He has also served several churches in their area as an interim pastor multiple times. To support his family, Edward taught in public schools and eventually became a principal of a large county high school. He holds a master’s degree in administration and supervision and, for the last five years of his tenure, served as regional director of the Academy of School Leaders for the State Department of Education.
Scarbrough shares, “This study in Hebrews came as I worked my way, once again, through the letter. Snippets from each chapter of the letter should be able to allow for at least one, if not several, sermon or lesson. I don’t consider myself an authority on sermon preparation, but I have been building sermons for at least seventy years. As an active pastor, I had what I call my 'seedbed,' a loose-leaf notebook in which I recorded any scripture that impressed my mind at the time. I was always adding to this notebook as I studied and read and prepared many sermons out of this seedbed. My hope is that this study will add to your seedbed and you will be blessed by it.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Edward Scarbrough’s new book is an invaluable resource that delves into the rich content of Hebrews, offering preachers and teachers a wellspring of inspiration and practical material for sermon and lesson development.
Consumers can purchase “Snippets from Hebrews” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Snippets from Hebrews,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
