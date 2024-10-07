Karen Brantley’s Newly Released "An Angel’s Christmas Tale" is a Heartwarming and Enchanting Holiday Tale
“An Angel’s Christmas Tale” from Christian Faith Publishing author Karen Brantley is a captivating and inspirational story that blends the magic of Christmas with a journey of faith, love, and adventure, appealing to readers of all ages who cherish the holiday season and the message of Christ.
Blairs, VA, October 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “An Angel’s Christmas Tale”: a delightful and spiritually uplifting Christmas story that weaves together elements of adventure, faith, and the true meaning of the holiday season. “An Angel’s Christmas Tale” is the creation of published author, Karen Brantley, a dedicated mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and retired educator. Karen is a Native born in North Carolina. She is a Native American and Scottish descendant. She is the author of three books and a screenplay—STAR, An Angel’s Christmas Tale, and Cherokee Songs of the Soul. She began in 1996 as a freelance writer for Wildfire Native American Magazine. Her full-feature article, “Sunset Over the Dragoon Mountains,” was published in the summer edition of 1996.
Brantley shares, “An Angel’s Christmas Tale is a unique Christmas story told about angels. This beautifully illustrated fiction/chapter book by Karen Brantley, a.k.a. Ayasta, is an exciting and quick read. It is an inspirational read for children and anyone who loves Jesus, angels, and Christmas.
“Follow our narrator and angel, Stanna, as she travels through time and space to tell the untold story of a young angel, Amanda. She adventures into the world, following her parents when they leave with a heavenly host of angels to protect and assist Mary and Joseph with the birth of Jesus.
“Amanda’s life takes an incredible turn when she is kidnapped, swooping her into the future and back into the past. She meets many surprising characters, good and evil. From the Tree of Life to a willow tree, Amanda meets a boy, Brendon Connor, and together they discover the true meaning of Christmas.
“Wishes come true as Amanda joins her parents at the manger. But how will Brendon Conner get back home?
“This intriguing Christmas story is also now a screenplay. Join us on Facebook and celebrate the miracle of Christmas with us.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Karen Brantley’s new book is an engaging and heartwarming tale that captures the essence of Christmas, making it a perfect read for families and children during the holiday season.
Consumers can purchase “An Angel’s Christmas Tale” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “An Angel’s Christmas Tale,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
