Robert Carpenter’s Newly Released “Standing on Apostolic Roots: The Apostles’ Doctrine” is a Revealing Exploration of Biblical Foundations
“Standing on Apostolic Roots: The Apostles’ Doctrine” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert Carpenter is a comprehensive study of the foundational teachings of the apostles, emphasizing their continued relevance and importance for living a biblically grounded life.
S. Euclid, OH, October 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Standing on Apostolic Roots: The Apostles’ Doctrine”, an informative resource for discovering a deeper connection with God’s Word, is the creation of published author, Robert Carpenter.
Carpenter shares, “Standing on Apostolic Roots conveys and reinforces the message as stated in Acts 2:42: 'And they continued stedfastly in the apostles’ doctrine.' This is the sure biblical foundation that we must stand on in the midst of ever-changing times. There is nowhere in the Bible where the Apostles’ Doctrine was discontinued.
“Standing on Apostolic Roots talks about the apostles who executed and implemented the instructional teachings of Jesus Christ. This is our biblical instructional guide to living the way God requires us to live.
“My hope is that the readers of this book will embrace the doctrinal truths as we prepare for the coming of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert Carpenter’s new book offers a thorough examination of the apostles’ teachings, providing readers with a deeper understanding of the doctrine that underpins Christian faith and practice.
Consumers can purchase “Standing on Apostolic Roots: The Apostles’ Doctrine” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Standing on Apostolic Roots: The Apostles’ Doctrine,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
