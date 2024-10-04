Pamela Speed’s New Book, "Colt's Secret," is a Thrilling Tale of Friendship, Adventure, and Courage That Invites Readers to Join Colt & Randad on a Captivating Adventure
Maryville, TN, October 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Pamela Speed has completed her most recent book, “Colt's Secret”: an enchanting tale, set on The Flying Horse Ranch in Tennessee, that promises to captivate young readers with its blend of adventure, intrigue, and heartfelt lessons about trust and bravery.
A lifelong resident of Tennessee, author Pamela Speed has enjoyed traveling over the world, riding horses in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, and doing crafts. In her spare time, she enjoys doing volunteer work for local police agencies and other community projects. Currently, the author is retired and resides in Flying Horse Ranch, Tennessee with her husband, five horses, two dogs, one cat, and their daughter, son-in-law, and two grandchildren.
“Colt and Randad live just a short walk apart on the same ranch, The Flying Horse Ranch, in Tennessee,” writes Pamela. “It seems when Randad and Colt are together, adventures are always waiting in the wings, and today was no different. The horses have a secret, but keeping it could be dangerous. Does Colt tell the secret and chance losing the trust of Chevy and the other horses? Or does he keep the secret knowing someone could be hurt?”
Published by Fulton Books, Pamela Speed’s book explores themes of responsibility, friendship, and the courage required to make difficult decisions, highlighting the impact that their choices can make. With an engaging story and vivid illustrations, “Colt’s Secret” is sure to become a favorite among readers of all ages while imparting valuable life lessons.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Colt's Secret” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
