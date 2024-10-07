Guadalupe Vargas’s New Book, "Promises," Explores the Harrowing Journey of Soldiers in the Vietnam War as They Confront Danger, Camaraderie, and Profound Loss
Del Rio, TX, October 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Guadalupe Vargas, a loving husband and father, as well as a veteran of the US Army, has completed his most recent book, “Promises”: a riveting story set against the backdrop of the Vietnam War that delves into the lives of soldiers faced with life-and-death situations, highlighting the enduring bonds forged on the battlefield and the impact of their commitments long after the war has ended.
Raised mainly in the state of Texas, author Guadalupe Vargas worked his way up from a shoe shiner at the age of seven to doing field, farm, ranch, and factory work. After graduating from high school, he was drafted into the United States Army and volunteered to be a door gunner on assault-helicopter gunships in South Vietnam. He received a Purple Heart, Air Medal with a “V” Device for valor, Army Commendation Medal for his heroism, and several other military medals. After ending his tour of duty with an honorable discharge, he married and had three children. Following this, he worked with the United States Immigration Service and retired after a thirty-nine-year career.
“A Huey helicopter escorted by two assault Charlie-model gunship helicopters are flying somewhere over the South Vietnam jungles in search of a sniper and his spotter,” writes Vargas. “Not able to locate or make contact with them and with enemy fire increasing, they have to cancel their mission and hopefully come back later.”
“As they begin to fly away, the door gunner from the second gunship sees the sniper and spotter running through the jungle. Realizing there is not enough time for the Huey to turn back, his pilot breaks toward an area where they can pick up the sniper and spotter. Enemy fire picks up as the sniper and spotter run toward the gunship while the door gunner keeps them covered with his M60 machine gun. As the two soldiers jump into the cabin, the crew chief is mortally wounded with an enemy round. As they fly away, the sniper and spotter fight desperately to save his life.
“Arriving back to a MASH unit, the pilot, copilot, gunner, sniper, and spotter all stand close to the dying crew chief. As the crew chief slowly dies, his last request is for them to promise to look after his wife should she ever need help. All five make the promise. About forty-five years later, the gunner receives a telephone call from the crew chief’s wife regarding their promise.”
Published by Fulton Books, Guadalupe Vargas’s book is not just a war story; it is a profound exploration of how the echoes of sacrifice resonate through time. Expertly blending themes of friendship, loss, and the weight of promises made in the heat of battle, “Promises” is a compelling read for anyone interested in the human experience during wartime.
Published by Fulton Books, Guadalupe Vargas’s book is not just a war story; it is a profound exploration of how the echoes of sacrifice resonate through time. Expertly blending themes of friendship, loss, and the weight of promises made in the heat of battle, “Promises” is a compelling read for anyone interested in the human experience during wartime.
