Joyce’s New Book, "It's Raining, Maple!" is a Delightful Story of a Cat Who Begins to Suffer from the Rainy-Day Blues After Three Days of Being Stuck Indoors
New York, NY, October 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Joyce, who enjoys reading, writing, road trips, and
spending time with her grandchildren, has completed her most recent book, “It's Raining, Maple!”: a delightful story that follows Maple the cat, who faces stir-craziness after days of being stuck inside due to the rain.
In “It's Raining, Maple!” readers are introduced to Maple, who is sad and disheartened after being trapped in the house for three days because of the heavy rain outside. With all his pent-up energy, Maple begins to stir up mischief, making a mess for his owner who must make the decision to let Maple out into the rain to play or keep him safe and dry indoors.
Published by Fulton Books, Joyce’s book will take readers on an unforgettable journey as they follow along on Maple’s rain day adventures that will not only entertain but also encourage children to embrace curiosity and adaptability. Will vivid illustrations and playful rhymes. “It’s Raining, Maple!” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers, delivering an unforgettable literary experience.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “It's Raining, Maple!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
