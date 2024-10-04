Mark Woodson’s New Book, "Identification Crisis," Explores the Complexities of Identity and Family Life Through the Eyes of an African American Teen in 1990s Baltimore
Greensboro, NC, October 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Mark Woodson has completed his most recent book, “Identification Crisis”: an insightful and powerful book that takes readers on an emotional journey through the life of an African American teen and his parents as they navigate personal and societal challenges that threaten their sense of identity and unity.
The author shares, “‘Identification Crisis’ is the first book of two, a story of an African American early teen from a predominantly White suburb of Baltimore in the early 1990s, but the story is not just about him but also his parents, who are in their early to mid-forties, who have experienced a high degree of career success in corporate America. Despite that, the father and mother are having themselves a crisis dealing with transitions that present a challenge to the family. The story explores identification challenges of an African American family at different stages of their lives and from different generational perspectives.”
Published by Fulton Books, Mark Woodson’s book addresses the intersection of race, success, and generational perspectives, offering a nuanced exploration of how these factors impact one’s sense of self and identity. Woodson’s portrayal of these experiences provides a profound commentary on the challenges and triumphs of maintaining one’s identity amidst external pressures and internal conflicts.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Identification Crisis” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
The author shares, “‘Identification Crisis’ is the first book of two, a story of an African American early teen from a predominantly White suburb of Baltimore in the early 1990s, but the story is not just about him but also his parents, who are in their early to mid-forties, who have experienced a high degree of career success in corporate America. Despite that, the father and mother are having themselves a crisis dealing with transitions that present a challenge to the family. The story explores identification challenges of an African American family at different stages of their lives and from different generational perspectives.”
Published by Fulton Books, Mark Woodson’s book addresses the intersection of race, success, and generational perspectives, offering a nuanced exploration of how these factors impact one’s sense of self and identity. Woodson’s portrayal of these experiences provides a profound commentary on the challenges and triumphs of maintaining one’s identity amidst external pressures and internal conflicts.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Identification Crisis” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories