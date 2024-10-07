Kimberlee Thomas-Barber’s New Book, "The Eagle's Feather," is a Heartwarming Story of a Young Boy Who Chooses to do the Right Thing and Help Another in Need
Lake Forest, CA, October 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kimberlee Thomas-Barber has completed her most recent book, “The Eagle's Feather”: a delightful story that captures the essence of kindness and compassion through the adventures of a young boy who helps a wounded eagle and learns the true meaning of giving without expectation.
In “The Eagle’s Feather,” readers follow the journey of a young boy who stumbles upon a wounded eagle in need of help. Driven by empathy and a desire to make a difference, the boy tends to the eagle’s injuries and begins a heartwarming connection with the majestic bird. As the boy cares for the eagle, he discovers a deeper lesson about the rewards of selflessness and the genuine happiness that comes from aiding others.
Published by Fulton Books, Kimberlee Thomas-Barber’s book beautifully reveals how small acts of kindness can lead to meaningful change, and how helping others, without seeking anything in return, can be incredibly fulfilling and impactful. Accompanied by colorful and vibrant artwork by illustrator Lucia Dullet, “The Eagle's Feather” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers while helping to foster a sense of empathy and generosity towards others.
“The Eagle's Feather” is available in both English and in Spanish as “La Pluma Del Águila.”
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Eagle's Feather” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
