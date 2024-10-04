Author al-Khidr Lawrence’s New Book, “Recovery in Islam,” Delves Into a Groundbreaking, Ten-Point Program for Overcoming Addiction with an Islamic Perspective

Recent release “Recovery in Islam” from Newman Springs Publishing author al-Khidr Lawrence introduces a ten-point program designed to help individuals overcome addiction, alcohol, and substance abuse from an Islamic perspective. This comprehensive guide, born from extensive research and consultations, offers a culturally and spiritually grounded alternative to traditional recovery programs.