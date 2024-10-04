Author al-Khidr Lawrence’s New Book, “Recovery in Islam,” Delves Into a Groundbreaking, Ten-Point Program for Overcoming Addiction with an Islamic Perspective
Recent release “Recovery in Islam” from Newman Springs Publishing author al-Khidr Lawrence introduces a ten-point program designed to help individuals overcome addiction, alcohol, and substance abuse from an Islamic perspective. This comprehensive guide, born from extensive research and consultations, offers a culturally and spiritually grounded alternative to traditional recovery programs.
New York, NY, October 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- al-Khidr Lawrence has completed his new book, “Recovery in Islam”: a thought-provoking and enlightening work that presents a ten-point program tailored for individuals battling addiction, alcohol, and substance abuse, offering a unique and culturally sensitive approach rooted in Islamic principles.
“Recovery in Islam” addresses the need for a recovery program that aligns with the values and beliefs of the Muslim community. Initially introduced in the late 1980s, this program emerged as a response to the limitations of the secular Narcotics Anonymous (NA) program, which did not fully account for the cultural and spiritual needs of Islamic individuals. Lawrence’s book provides a detailed written guide to the ten-step program, filling a crucial gap by offering accessible explanations and practical advice for those seeking recovery.
“Although these 10-point goals and objectives represent the fundamental building blocks of the Recovery in Islam program, until recently there were no written explanations for program participants which could be easily accessed and used as a source of reference,” writes Lawrence. “Following very labor intense research, however, and several consultations with substance abuse therapists and mental health care experts, we now have a written compilation of detailed explanations for the 10-points.”
The author continues, “While many of the explanations might appear to be informational in nature, others encourage very practical applications and approaches as a methodology toward reaching addiction and substance abuse solutions. This body of information specifically targets addiction and substance abuse matters; however, it also offers room for consideration of the root causes and prescriptions for general abnormal human behavior. Furthermore, throughout these explanations, the reader will find the common thread overlapping them is its spiritual modus operandi. These spiritual based formulas are direct and indirect derivations from the Holy Quran; or the great teachings of Prophet Muhammed Ibn Abdullah, his eminent companions, and the positions of various behavior scientists and scholars of Islamic law.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, al-Khidr Lawrence’s insightful work draws on extensive research and consultations with substance abuse therapists and mental health care experts, providing a thorough examination of the disease of addiction and its effects on individuals psychologically, spiritually, physically, and emotionally. Engaging and eye-opening, “Recovery in Islam” offers a transformative approach to addiction recovery, integrating authentic teachings from the Holy Quran to provide a spiritually and culturally relevant framework for healing and growth.
