Digital Artist St Martiner Unveils “The Many Lives of St Martin (SXM)” in a Futuristic Online Exhibition
Digital artist St Martiner is set to launch his latest exhibition, “The Many Lives of St Martin,” a digital showcase that explores a futuristic and alternate reality vision of St Martin/Sint Maarten. The exhibition, running from October 1 to October 31, will be available for free via the innovative platform explr.sx.
Marigot, Netherlands Antilles, October 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Experience St Martin like never before with a visionary collection of alternate reality illustrations showcasing a futuristic twist on the island.
St Martiner, known for his captivating digital illustrations that reimagine island life, will unveil a new collection of artworks titled “The Many Lives of St Martin” from October 1 to October 31. This exhibition, hosted exclusively on the mobile-friendly explr.sx platform, offers a collection of digital renderings inspired by the futuristic imagery typically seen on billboards outside new construction developments. Just as real estate companies present visions of what their projects will look like upon completion, St Martiner’s artwork offers a thought-provoking exploration of what the island could become - both marvelously futuristic and precariously fragile. Highlights include imagined landmarks such as a kayak river in a now-flooded Almond Grove, the Princess Juliana Space Station, and a waterpark at Fort Louis, perched atop a hill. These works challenge viewers to consider the environmental risks we face - like deforestation and flooding—while raising questions about the balance between progress and sustainability. St Martiner invites viewers to reflect on how our ambitions can shape the island’s future, for better or for worse, if we gamble with nature.
St Martiner shared his motivation: “This exhibition is my interpretation of what St Martin could become - an exploration of the vision we often see but don’t recognize as our own. Through these illustrations, I invite viewers to reflect on the future of the island while reimagining its possibilities.”
The exhibition is completely free to access and invites users of all ages to explore using their smartphones, tablets, or desktops. It also integrates the explr.sx platform, a resource that provides cultural, historical, and environmental insights about St Martin/Sint Maarten.
About St Martiner:
St Martiner (real name Raymond Bowen) is a digital artist who specializes in blending vibrant island life with futuristic design. His work often draws on personal experiences and the cultural landscape of St Martin, offering a unique lens through which to explore alternate realities of the island.
Contact Information:
Email: art@stmartiner.com
Website: stmartiner.com
Platform: explr.sx
