Digital Artist St Martiner Unveils “The Many Lives of St Martin (SXM)” in a Futuristic Online Exhibition

Digital artist St Martiner is set to launch his latest exhibition, “The Many Lives of St Martin,” a digital showcase that explores a futuristic and alternate reality vision of St Martin/Sint Maarten. The exhibition, running from October 1 to October 31, will be available for free via the innovative platform explr.sx.