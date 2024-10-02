Loveforce International Announces Its October 2024 Digital Music Single Releases
Loveforce International announces its new Digital Music Singles releases for October 2024.
Santa Clarita, CA, October 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International announces its Digital Music Singles for October 2024. There will be seven new singles. At least one new single will be released on each Friday in September beginning October 4, continuing on October 11 and 18 and concluding on October 25.
Loveforce International recording Artists having their songs released will include Billy Ray Charles, Honey Davis, Anna Hamilton, Ami Cannon, Teacherz, inRchild and The Loveforce Collective. Genres of music being released during the month will include Hard Pop-Rock, Blues, Pop-R&B, Happy Hardcore R&B, Christian-Folk, and Horror-Rock. Two of the seven releases will be in the Halloween oriented Holiday genre. One of the releases will be political in nature. One release will be instrumental.
“We will release our last of three political oriented songs and two Halloween oriented songs this month, One a Horror-Rock genre song and another a Pop-Rock song,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We’ve also got a spectacular Happy Hardcore song and an killer instrumental,” he continued.
All Digital Music Single releases from Loveforce International will be released to Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, iTunes, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, iHeart Radio, Deezer, KKBox, Boomplay, Tidal, Snapchat, Pretzel, Media Net, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Snapchat, Yandex, Kuack, Adaptr, TikTok, Resso, Flo and Audio Mack.
For further information, contact: Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954.
Categories