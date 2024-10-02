Halloween Comes Early for Loveforce International
Loveforce International Releases two new Halloween-oriented songs by Teacherz and Honey Davis respectively, in early October, to help ensure they get onto Halloween playlists later in the month.
Santa Clarita, CA, October 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, October 4, Loveforce International will release two completely different new Digital Music Singles. One is a Horror-Rock song Alternative Rock Band Teacherz. The other, is a Pop-Rock song by Honey Davis. The two songs are being released weeks before the Halloween holiday to give them time to get onto playlists by Halloween.
The New Digital Music Single by Alternative Rock Band Teacherz is entitled "Grades Are Due". It is an Indie, Alternative Horror-Rock song. The music sounds like it could be from the soundtrack of a horror movie. It has a live sound. Lyrically it is about grades being due, and, as the band name is Teacherz, one would assume it is for students but it has a deeper meaning. it is also about the messes we all make in our own lives and the need to clean them up before the due date and even Judgement Day arrives.
The new Digital Music Single by Honey Davis is entitled “Halloween Song”. It is a song about a black cat named Halloween. It is an Indie, Hard Rock, Pop-Rock song. Lyrically it tells about the cat and how its attributes match the Halloween holiday. It is meant to be fun to listen to and is danceable.
“We are releasing two great, yet completely different Halloween songs this week,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “While The Teacherz release is scary, the Honey Davis release is Poppy and whimsical,” he continued.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, iTunes, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, iHeart Radio, Deezer, KKBox, Boomplay, Tidal, Snapchat, Pretzel, Media Net, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Snapchat, Yandex, Kuack, Adaptr, TikTok, Resso, Flo and Audio Mack.
For further information, contact: Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954.
The New Digital Music Single by Alternative Rock Band Teacherz is entitled "Grades Are Due". It is an Indie, Alternative Horror-Rock song. The music sounds like it could be from the soundtrack of a horror movie. It has a live sound. Lyrically it is about grades being due, and, as the band name is Teacherz, one would assume it is for students but it has a deeper meaning. it is also about the messes we all make in our own lives and the need to clean them up before the due date and even Judgement Day arrives.
The new Digital Music Single by Honey Davis is entitled “Halloween Song”. It is a song about a black cat named Halloween. It is an Indie, Hard Rock, Pop-Rock song. Lyrically it tells about the cat and how its attributes match the Halloween holiday. It is meant to be fun to listen to and is danceable.
“We are releasing two great, yet completely different Halloween songs this week,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “While The Teacherz release is scary, the Honey Davis release is Poppy and whimsical,” he continued.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, iTunes, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, iHeart Radio, Deezer, KKBox, Boomplay, Tidal, Snapchat, Pretzel, Media Net, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Snapchat, Yandex, Kuack, Adaptr, TikTok, Resso, Flo and Audio Mack.
For further information, contact: Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Categories