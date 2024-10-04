Author Tanya Veney’s New Book, "Promises in the Rainbow," is an Inspiring, Faith-Based Read Exploring Biblical Promises That Are Symbolized by the Rainbow

Recent release “Promises in the Rainbow” from Covenant Books author Tanya Veney delves into the spiritual symbolism of the rainbow, revealing how each color reflects biblical promises and God’s enduring love. This uplifting journey invites readers to deepen their faith and embrace the profound meaning behind this celestial phenomenon.