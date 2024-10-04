Author Tanya Veney’s New Book, "Promises in the Rainbow," is an Inspiring, Faith-Based Read Exploring Biblical Promises That Are Symbolized by the Rainbow
Recent release “Promises in the Rainbow” from Covenant Books author Tanya Veney delves into the spiritual symbolism of the rainbow, revealing how each color reflects biblical promises and God’s enduring love. This uplifting journey invites readers to deepen their faith and embrace the profound meaning behind this celestial phenomenon.
Louisa, VA, October 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Tanya Veney, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who loves Christ and desires to glorify and serve Him in all she does, has completed her new book, “Promises in the Rainbow”: a captivating exploration of the spiritual symbolism, offering readers a fresh perspective on the rainbow as a profound symbol of God’s promises and His unwavering love.
A native of Lynchburg, Virginia, author Tanya Veney is a registered nurse by trade, but her most beloved positions in which she serves are prayer warrior and intercessor. She also serves her local church as president of the Women’s Ministry, an honor bestowed on her as recommended by her first lady. She is a member of Sisters in Christ, a local body of women from several local churches that gather and fellowship monthly.
“‘Promises in the Rainbow’ is a message inspired by the Holy Spirit,” writes Veney. “It provides a fresh and deeper perspective on the rainbow and its mystery. Each color is representative of one or more biblical promises. It also represents God’s love for us and His hope for us as we grow in our relationship with Him. I invite you on this journey as we explore the promises in the rainbow. Each time you witness a rainbow in all its majesty, may you be reminded of the deep love and commitment that God has toward you through His son, Jesus Christ, along with all His promises.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Tanya Veney’s new book invites readers to reflect, renew, and embrace the spiritual truths embedded in a universally recognized symbol of hope and renewal. Drawing on the author’s commitment to God and spiritual enlightenment, “Promises in the Rainbow” will resonate with readers of all ages and backgrounds, offering a path to spiritual growth and deeper connection with God.
Readers can purchase “Promises in the Rainbow” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
A native of Lynchburg, Virginia, author Tanya Veney is a registered nurse by trade, but her most beloved positions in which she serves are prayer warrior and intercessor. She also serves her local church as president of the Women’s Ministry, an honor bestowed on her as recommended by her first lady. She is a member of Sisters in Christ, a local body of women from several local churches that gather and fellowship monthly.
“‘Promises in the Rainbow’ is a message inspired by the Holy Spirit,” writes Veney. “It provides a fresh and deeper perspective on the rainbow and its mystery. Each color is representative of one or more biblical promises. It also represents God’s love for us and His hope for us as we grow in our relationship with Him. I invite you on this journey as we explore the promises in the rainbow. Each time you witness a rainbow in all its majesty, may you be reminded of the deep love and commitment that God has toward you through His son, Jesus Christ, along with all His promises.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Tanya Veney’s new book invites readers to reflect, renew, and embrace the spiritual truths embedded in a universally recognized symbol of hope and renewal. Drawing on the author’s commitment to God and spiritual enlightenment, “Promises in the Rainbow” will resonate with readers of all ages and backgrounds, offering a path to spiritual growth and deeper connection with God.
Readers can purchase “Promises in the Rainbow” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories