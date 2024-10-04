Author Margaret Cooper’s New Book, "My Beautiful Cats," is a Delightful and Heartfelt Tribute to the Unique Personalities of the Author’s Beloved Feline Companions
Recent release “My Beautiful Cats” from Page Publishing author Margaret Cooper offers a charming and affectionate portrayal of the author’s three cats, exploring their distinctive traits and endearing qualities. Through vivid storytelling, Cooper captures their blend of independence, intelligence, and loving companionship, making “My Beautiful Cats” a must-read for any cat enthusiast.
Lynchburg, VA, October 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Margaret Cooper, a retired banker with a successful career of over forty-five years in banking, teaching, and managing many people, has completed her new book, “My Beautiful Cats”: an engaging and compelling read that provides an intimate look into the lives of the author’s three cherished feline companions, celebrating their individuality and the deep bond they shared.
“My three beautiful cats show how each one of my cats differed,” writes Cooper. “Cat lovers will love this book. It tells the story of cats being smart and determined to be independent and loving at the same time feeling like they own you. Each one of the cats became very dear to me and became part of my family.”
Published by Page Publishing, Margaret Cooper’s enthralling tale not only celebrates the unique qualities of these feline friends but also offers readers a relatable and touching glimpse into the everyday moments of living with cats. Accompanied by personal anecdotes and photos of each cat, “My Beautiful Cats” is sure to resonate with cat lovers everywhere and provide comfort and joy to anyone who understands the profound impact pets can have on one’s life.
Readers who wish to experience this touching work can purchase “My Beautiful Cats” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
