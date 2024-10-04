David Page’s New Book, "They Were the Worst of Enemies," is a Story About Two Young Girls Whose Lives Are as Different as Night and Day
Recent release “They Were the Worst of Enemies” from Page Publishing author David Page introduces Debbie, a young girl from a loving, well-to-do family, and Lisa, the only girl in a family that has suffered a loss.
San Felipe, TX, October 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- David Page has completed his new book, “They Were the Worst of Enemies”: a compelling novel that follows Lisa and Debbie as their lives collide.
Lisa has two older brothers, Duane and Jimmy; a twin brother, Adam; and a younger brother, Sammy. Her father owns a large farm and drives a truck to deliver farm equipment for the local tractor and supply company in town. Lisa’s mother passed away when she was very young, causing her father to go from a kind, loving father to a mean and hateful person. Her second older brother suffered a severe head injury, which turned him into a sadistic person, especially toward his sister.
The first time Lisa and Debbie meet on the first day of school, they clash. The feud between them only grows worse as they get older. After they turn thirteen, there is a chain of events that turns their lives upside down.
Author David Page was born in Toledo, Ohio, and lived there for twenty-eight years before moving to a small town about fifty miles west of Houston, Texas, where he still lives with his wife, Vicky (also his editor), of thirty-eight years. He is retired now, and he enjoys working around the yard and house, restoring antique furniture in his small shop while still finding time to write more stories.
“Now Do You Believe in Magic?” is the first book he wrote back in 2014, which started his love of writing books.
Page writes, “John Simmons pulled his car up to the curb and stopped. He put it in park and turned the key to shut off the motor. His two roommates, Stan Wriggler and Tom Baker, had already gotten out of the car and headed up the sidewalk to the frat house that was holding the end-of-the-year party. John quickly got out of his car and ran to catch up with his friends. As they approached the frat house, he notes that it’s a two-story red-brick building with a gray slate roof. It has a large front porch and four large white columns holding the roof of the porch. There were five granite steps leading up to the top of the porch and black wrought-iron handrails on each side. The two large wooden front doors were standing wide open, letting the loud music blast out from within.”
Published by Page Publishing, David Page’s engaging tale follows Lisa and Debbie as their lives transform in ways they never could have imagined.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “They Were the Worst of Enemies” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Lisa has two older brothers, Duane and Jimmy; a twin brother, Adam; and a younger brother, Sammy. Her father owns a large farm and drives a truck to deliver farm equipment for the local tractor and supply company in town. Lisa’s mother passed away when she was very young, causing her father to go from a kind, loving father to a mean and hateful person. Her second older brother suffered a severe head injury, which turned him into a sadistic person, especially toward his sister.
The first time Lisa and Debbie meet on the first day of school, they clash. The feud between them only grows worse as they get older. After they turn thirteen, there is a chain of events that turns their lives upside down.
Author David Page was born in Toledo, Ohio, and lived there for twenty-eight years before moving to a small town about fifty miles west of Houston, Texas, where he still lives with his wife, Vicky (also his editor), of thirty-eight years. He is retired now, and he enjoys working around the yard and house, restoring antique furniture in his small shop while still finding time to write more stories.
“Now Do You Believe in Magic?” is the first book he wrote back in 2014, which started his love of writing books.
Page writes, “John Simmons pulled his car up to the curb and stopped. He put it in park and turned the key to shut off the motor. His two roommates, Stan Wriggler and Tom Baker, had already gotten out of the car and headed up the sidewalk to the frat house that was holding the end-of-the-year party. John quickly got out of his car and ran to catch up with his friends. As they approached the frat house, he notes that it’s a two-story red-brick building with a gray slate roof. It has a large front porch and four large white columns holding the roof of the porch. There were five granite steps leading up to the top of the porch and black wrought-iron handrails on each side. The two large wooden front doors were standing wide open, letting the loud music blast out from within.”
Published by Page Publishing, David Page’s engaging tale follows Lisa and Debbie as their lives transform in ways they never could have imagined.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “They Were the Worst of Enemies” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories