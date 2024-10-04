Author Simon J. Yates’s New Book, "The Draftsman’s Daughter," is a Gripping Cold War Thriller Filled with Twists, Turns, and Unforgettable Characters
Recent release “The Draftsman’s Daughter” from Page Publishing author Simon J. Yates introduces readers to Ana, an investigative reporter reeling in the aftermath of her father’s brutal murder during the increasingly tumultuous Cold War.
Marblehead, MA, October 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Simon J. Yates has completed his new book, “The Draftsman’s Daughter”: a potent novel that follows Ana as she navigates a treacherous landscape of Cold War espionage and betrayal to uncover the truth about her father’s past.
Author Simon J. Yates moved to the United States suddenly as a teenager. He spent years trying to uncover the mystery of his father’s work and the reasons behind their hasty exit from England. That research formed the germ of an idea for the novel that became “The Draftsman’s Daughter.” He now lives in Marblehead, Massachusetts, with his wife, Shannon, and their three children, Lily, Ben, and Chloe.
Yates writes, “With the forces of the KGB and Stasi amassed against him, the Draftsman chose to make his escape by crossing the most heavily trafficked checkpoint in the city, Friedrichstraße. He’d passed through Friedrichstraße at least once a month for the last six months. He knew the procedures, the guard changeover schedule, and how to blend into the crowd, knowing that he might one day need to get out of East Berlin in a hurry. Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. were the best when the Grepos switched shifts and the midweek traffic was light.”
Published by Page Publishing, Simon J. Yates’s suspenseful tale is a story of courage, determination, and the power of truth, no matter the cost.
Readers who wish to experience this unpredictable work can purchase “The Draftsman’s Daughter” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
