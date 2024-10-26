Knocked Introduces GABA-Powered Sleep Formula – A Natural, Hormone-Free Solution for Restful Nights
Los Angeles, CA, October 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Knocked is excited to announce the launch of its latest sleep aid formula, now featuring the calming power of GABA (Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid). This new addition enhances Knocked’s dedication to providing natural, hormone-free sleep solutions, helping users unwind and fall asleep with ease - without the use of melatonin or artificial additives.
Melatonin, while widely used in sleep aids, can disturb the body’s natural production of the hormone, potentially leading to long-term sleep cycle disruptions and grogginess upon waking. Knocked’s new formula avoids these risks by utilizing non-hormonal ingredients that promote relaxation without interfering with the body’s internal clock.
“At Knocked, we’re always striving to provide the most effective and natural sleep support,” said Saman Tabibian, co-founder of Knocked. “With the inclusion of GABA in our formula, we’ve taken another step in offering a product that promotes deep relaxation while aligning with the body’s natural rhythms. Our focus remains on delivering sleep solutions that are safe, clean, and free from hormonal interference.”
Knocked’s reformulated sleep aid maintains its clean, additive-free approach by using a precise combination of ingredients known for their calming properties:
Magnesium Glycinate (300 mg): A well-absorbed form of magnesium that soothes the nervous system, helping to relax muscles and prepare the body for sleep.
L-Theanine (200 mg): This amino acid, commonly found in tea leaves, helps reduce stress and anxiety, supporting a peaceful, focused mind without causing drowsiness.
GABA (100 mg): As a naturally occurring neurotransmitter, GABA promotes calmness and tranquility, making it easier to fall asleep naturally.
Apigenin (50 mg): Derived from plants, apigenin encourages relaxation and helps sustain sleep by interacting with brain receptors that regulate sleep-wake cycles.
This carefully selected blend of ingredients works together to help users fall asleep faster, enjoy a deeper night’s rest, and wake up feeling revitalized—free from the grogginess or dependency that can come with melatonin. Knocked’s approach to sleep health emphasizes long-term balance, avoiding the potential drawbacks of hormonal sleep aids.
The updated sleep formula is now available through Knocked’s official website, offering an all-natural, effective way to improve sleep without compromising the body’s natural processes.
The updated sleep formula is now available through Knocked's official website.
Disclaimer: The statements herein have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The products mentioned herein are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
