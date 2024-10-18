The Asian Captive Conference 2024
In The Asian Captive Conference 2024 held in Kuala Lumpur, Actomate was one of the sponsors.
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, October 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The 7th Asian Captive Conference 2024 took place on 19th September 2024 at the Sime Darby Convention Centre, Kuala Lumpur. This prestigious event, organised by Labuan IBFC Incorporated Sdn Bhd and the Labuan International Insurance Association (LIIA), brought together leading experts and professionals in the captive insurance industry to discuss the future of captive insurance and self-insurance in the region.
This year, the theme was “Asian Anchors: Leading the Way in Captive Innovation.” With this theme, the conference aimed to address the latest developments, opportunities, and challenges facing the dynamic world of captive insurance. The event provided an unparalleled platform for all professionals to engage in meaningful discussion about the evolving captive insurance landscape, including the OECD BEPS 2.0 as well as digitalisation, technology, parametrics and AI for captives.
The conference featured several high-profile keynote speakers, including the Executive Chairman cum CEO of Labuan IBFC Inc. and the Director General of Labuan FSA. It also included expert panel discussions and networking opportunities, facilitating knowledge sharing and fostering collaboration across the industry.
As a sponsor, Actomate is proud to support the ongoing development of captive insurance in the region and to play a part in driving innovation within the industry. This sponsorship reflects our commitment to advancing self-insurance and providing technology-focused actuarial solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses.
Actomate is a technology-focused actuarial firm founded in 2015. It is the first and only actuarial firm awarded the MD Malaysia Digital status (formally known as MSC Malaysia Status) by the Malaysian Government, a mark of world-class service and achievement. In 2019 Actomate was awarded Top Actuarial Firm in Asia by Asia Captive Review and in 2020 the company received Quality Assurance Scheme accreditation from the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (UK). In 2023, Actomate won the SME100 Awards from Small and Medium Enterprises Association of Malaysia (SAMENTA). Actomate is a diverse, equitable and inclusive (DEI) workplace. Actomate has also made climate commitments as a signatory to the Malaysian Digital Climate Action Pledge.
This year, the theme was “Asian Anchors: Leading the Way in Captive Innovation.” With this theme, the conference aimed to address the latest developments, opportunities, and challenges facing the dynamic world of captive insurance. The event provided an unparalleled platform for all professionals to engage in meaningful discussion about the evolving captive insurance landscape, including the OECD BEPS 2.0 as well as digitalisation, technology, parametrics and AI for captives.
The conference featured several high-profile keynote speakers, including the Executive Chairman cum CEO of Labuan IBFC Inc. and the Director General of Labuan FSA. It also included expert panel discussions and networking opportunities, facilitating knowledge sharing and fostering collaboration across the industry.
As a sponsor, Actomate is proud to support the ongoing development of captive insurance in the region and to play a part in driving innovation within the industry. This sponsorship reflects our commitment to advancing self-insurance and providing technology-focused actuarial solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses.
Actomate is a technology-focused actuarial firm founded in 2015. It is the first and only actuarial firm awarded the MD Malaysia Digital status (formally known as MSC Malaysia Status) by the Malaysian Government, a mark of world-class service and achievement. In 2019 Actomate was awarded Top Actuarial Firm in Asia by Asia Captive Review and in 2020 the company received Quality Assurance Scheme accreditation from the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (UK). In 2023, Actomate won the SME100 Awards from Small and Medium Enterprises Association of Malaysia (SAMENTA). Actomate is a diverse, equitable and inclusive (DEI) workplace. Actomate has also made climate commitments as a signatory to the Malaysian Digital Climate Action Pledge.
Contact
Nicholas Actuarial Solutions Sdn BhdContact
Nicholas Yeo
+6012-502-3566
www.n-actuarial.com
Nicholas Yeo
+6012-502-3566
www.n-actuarial.com
Categories