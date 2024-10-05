Beyond the Blues: Understanding and Treating Prenatal and Postpartum Depression & Anxiety now available from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, October 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of Beyond the Blues: Understanding and Treating Prenatal and Postpartum Depression & Anxiety by Shoshana Bennett and Pec Indman. The book is published by Histria Perspectives, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding works of non-fiction in a variety of fields.
This 2024 edition of Beyond the Blues contains the most current pregnancy and postpartum resources for the prevention and treatment of mental health challenges for all new parents. Updated information and research about medications, as well as complementary and alternative options, are included. Direct and compassionate, it is required reading for those suffering before or after the baby is born and for all professionals working with them.
Shoshana Bennett is the author of Children of the Depressed, Pregnant on Prozac, and Postpartum Depression for Dummies. National TV shows feature Dr. Shosh as the postpartum expert. She is a past president of Postpartum Support International, noted guest lecturer, keynote speaker, creator of the first PPD app, an Executive Producer of the film Dark Side of the Full Moon, and Co-Founder of the Postpartum Action Institute.
Pec Indman has a doctorate in counseling and a master’s degree in health psychology. She is a retired marriage and family therapist and nationally certified in Perinatal Mental Health. Her training as a physician assistant in family practice was at Johns Hopkins University. Dr. Indman is a Past Chair of Education and Training for Postpartum Support International and serves on the PSI Advisory Council. She has been interviewed on national radio and television, for magazines, newspapers, and videos.
Library Journal says, “In Beyond the Blues, Bennett and Indman offer a compact yet surprisingly comprehensive manual on prenatal and postpartum depression. Readable and practical, they systematically address screening and assessment, finding a therapist, myths about nursing and bonding, and treatment. Interesting and helpful are suggestions for family and friends. For health professionals, there is detailed diagnostic and treatment information. Beyond the Blues is a quick read with an easy-to-handle format. Recommended for consumer health and health sciences collections.”
Valerie Raskin, MD, Psychiatrist. Author of This Isn’t What I Expected and When Words Are Not Enough calls it “Succinct yet informative, a useful guide for the busy practitioner or overwhelmed mother.”
Beyond the Blues, by Shoshana Bennett and Pec Indman, 198 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-528-0, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available in Paperback and eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com
