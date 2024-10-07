Author Steph Marquardt’s New Book, "Lofty and Sky's Happy Space and Place," is a Heartwarming and Emotionally Stirring Journey of Love, Dreams, and Parenthood
Recent release “Lofty and Sky's Happy Space and Place” from Covenant Books author Steph Marquardt follows the heartfelt journey of Lofty and Sky, two giraffes who dream of becoming parents. Set against the vibrant backdrop of the African savannah, the story explores their emotional quest to make their dreams a reality.
New York, NY, October 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Steph Marquardt, a CrossFit coach and part-time Montessori teacher who resides in Montana with her family, has completed her new book, “Lofty and Sky's Happy Space and Place”: a riveting story that follows giraffes Lofty and Sky as they navigate their challenges of becoming parents and strive to transform their place into a happy space, discovering that dreams can come true with hope and perseverance.
“Lofty and Sky want to be a daddy and mommy oh-so-badly!” writes Marquardt. “Why does it seem so easy for other giraffes in the savannah to become parents yet so hard for Lofty and Sky? What will it take to make their dreams come true? Join Lofty and Sky on their emotional journey toward making their African place a happy space.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Steph Marquardt’s new book beautifully captures the themes of hope, determination, and the power of dreams as Lofty and Sky embark on their journey to achieve their goals. With vibrant artwork by illustrator Jessica Brophy, “Lofty and Sky's Happy Space and Place” is sure to inspire readers of all ages, serving as a reminder that while achieving one’s dreams can be challenging, the love and effort put into one’s endeavors can lead to a fulfilling and joyful outcome.
Readers can purchase “Lofty and Sky's Happy Space and Place” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Lofty and Sky want to be a daddy and mommy oh-so-badly!” writes Marquardt. “Why does it seem so easy for other giraffes in the savannah to become parents yet so hard for Lofty and Sky? What will it take to make their dreams come true? Join Lofty and Sky on their emotional journey toward making their African place a happy space.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Steph Marquardt’s new book beautifully captures the themes of hope, determination, and the power of dreams as Lofty and Sky embark on their journey to achieve their goals. With vibrant artwork by illustrator Jessica Brophy, “Lofty and Sky's Happy Space and Place” is sure to inspire readers of all ages, serving as a reminder that while achieving one’s dreams can be challenging, the love and effort put into one’s endeavors can lead to a fulfilling and joyful outcome.
Readers can purchase “Lofty and Sky's Happy Space and Place” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories