Author Steph Marquardt’s New Book, "Lofty and Sky's Happy Space and Place," is a Heartwarming and Emotionally Stirring Journey of Love, Dreams, and Parenthood

Recent release “Lofty and Sky's Happy Space and Place” from Covenant Books author Steph Marquardt follows the heartfelt journey of Lofty and Sky, two giraffes who dream of becoming parents. Set against the vibrant backdrop of the African savannah, the story explores their emotional quest to make their dreams a reality.