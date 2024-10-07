RK Bates’s New Book, "Weblike Tales of Cold," is a Compelling Narrative That Delves Into the Legend of the Operator, a Mysterious Being with Godlike Qualities
New York, NY, October 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author RK Bates has completed his most recent book, “Weblike Tales of Cold”: an enthralling tale that takes readers on a suspenseful journey into the heart of a legend that blends the boundaries between myth and reality to explore The Operator, a mysterious entity whose legend has captivated the imagination of many.
“I once met a mysterious being named The Operator,” writes Bates. “The first time I heard of him was from a patient at the hospital where I worked in Atlanta, Georgia. His organs were shutting down and everyone knew he was not going to live to tell the tale of being run down on the streets by his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend.
“‘All I pray for is a miracle!’ I’d heard him scream to the ceiling when he thought he was alone. ‘So much for a savior. The Operator, my ass. He won’t save me,’ he told his girlfriend, who spent the whole visit with wet eyes.
“I did my research on The Operator and learned of his legend, a legend that was said to have originated in the Dominican Republic. The legend speaks of a mysterious godlike being who built a magical tri-rail with four magical trains that journeyed to places beyond dreams. It also says if you’re lucky, he’ll call you in times of need and set you free from Earth. ‘So much for that,’ I thought after I heard that the poor boy died and no magical being called him.
“Later on in life, I learned that The Operator was not a made-up tale after all.”
Published by Fulton Books, RK Bates’s book reveals how the myth of The Operator intertwines with the real lives of those who encounter it, challenging their beliefs and perceptions of reality. With its intriguing premise and gripping narrative, “Weblike Tales of Cold” promises to captivate readers who enjoy a blend of mythological intrigue and real-world suspense.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Weblike Tales of Cold” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
