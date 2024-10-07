David Patterson’s New Book, “A Gentleman by Act of Congress: Memoirs of a Foot Soldier in WWII,” is a Moving Tribute to the Author’s Father and His Lasting Legacy
Albion, IN, October 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author David Patterson, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who enjoys designing, building, and flying radio-controlled model airplanes, as well as sharing time with his son target shooting, has completed his most recent book, “A Gentleman by Act of Congress: Memoirs of a Foot Soldier In WWII”: a heartfelt account of the incredible journey of the author’s father, Melvin Francis Patterson, a soldier in the Thirty-Sixth Division, who fought valiantly during World War II and returned home to inspire future generations.
The son of Lt. Melvin F. Patterson, author David Patterson was raised in Pasadena, Texas, before getting married and moving away to Indiana, where he graduated from Indiana Tech with a bachelor’s degree. The author has worked in several manufacturing positions as a process, manufacturing, tooling, and costing engineer, and has been a youth and church leader numerous times as well as a scoutmaster and cubmaster. David and his lovely wife, Jan, have three daughters and one son, and they enjoy being around all their thirteen grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Melvin Francis Patterson’s journey began in Texas, where he joined the National Guard before the war. As a member of the Thirty-Sixth Division, known as the “Texas Army,” he participated in pivotal campaigns in North Africa, Italy, and Southern France. The division gained recognition for its bravery in combat, facing fierce opposition from the German Army through the treacherous mountainous terrain of Italy. Following the Normandy Invasion, they continued their relentless pursuit, ultimately contributing to the defeat of the Axis powers in 1945.
“When I first thought to write these chapters, it was as a wide-eyed boy again, listening to my father tell stories of heroism, destruction, adventure, honor, and glory,” writes Patterson. “As I read through the memoirs again, I found renewed excitement, but it was accompanied by an adult viewpoint. A bit disappointing, but I realized it was inevitable. As time goes by, we all change. Knowing of human suffering, pestilence, indignities, and calamities in my time, it all became real.
“I want to tell my father’s war tales to honor his memory and lifetime. Few people have lived a life, fought, and survived a war, then successfully returned to that life. His story has always inspired me. Now I want to pass that on to as many as can appreciate it too.”
Published by Fulton Books, David Patterson’s book is not only a recounting of military history but also a deeply personal homage to a father who embodied resilience and strength. Deeply personal and emotionally stirring, Patterson invites readers to journey with him through his father’s remarkable experiences in a way that both honors his legacy and will inspire future generations to appreciate the sacrifices made in the name of freedom.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “A Gentleman by Act of Congress: Memoirs of a Foot Soldier In WWII” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
