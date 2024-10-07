Jimmy Bright’s Newly Released "Silly Millie" is a Heartwarming Tale of Friendship and Adventure
“Silly Millie” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jimmy Bright is an enchanting story that follows Lilly Flagg, her spirited sister Billie, and their beloved horse Millie on exciting adventures that teach valuable lessons about friendship, competition, and faith.
Big Pool, MD, October 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Silly Millie”: an enchanting tale of friendship, adventure, and faith-filled fun. “Silly Millie” is the creation of published author, Jimmy Bright, a dedicated husband and graduate of Athens State University with a BS degree in accounting and computer science.
Bright shares, “This story is about a girl named Lilly Flagg, her sister Billie, and her mighty steed, Millie. Lilly and her friends each have unique spiritual strengths which collectively make them a formidable force for good. Millie is rambunctious and playful. Billie loves her filly Millie, and they share many times together riding and most of all racing. During the moments they share racing, it is as if their spirits become one in the pursuit, the excitement and pure heart-pounding exhilaration of racing. Billie and Millie working together show what it means to work hard and strive to be their best.
“Lilly and her childhood friends spend endless hours playing together and pursuing new adventures. One of these adventures is the Great Horse Race. The race is a friendly competition among friends, and as the story ultimately reveals, each of the contestants is a winner. Symbolic of the race of life, the Great Horse Race is a dress rehearsal for the race we all must run and the rewards we will receive. The Great Horse Race teaches these childhood friends about healthy competition, fairness, comradery, and honesty. The glorious Christian crowns of Victory, Life, Glory, Righteousness, and Rejoicing await us all. Ultimately, it is our choice to run the race and determine for ourselves how dedicated we are to this noble pursuit. Rest assured, God will guide our path and see us through the obstacles that stand in our way. However, win or lose, we should all be good sports and work not to undermine someone of good upstanding morals whose race may be different than our own. Our Father in heaven loves each and every one of us, especially the little children. God has the best intentions for our lives and the race we must run. So enjoy the race!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jimmy Bright’s new book is a heartwarming and engaging narrative that teaches valuable life lessons while entertaining young readers with its vibrant characters and exciting adventures.
Consumers can purchase “Silly Millie” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Silly Millie,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Bright shares, “This story is about a girl named Lilly Flagg, her sister Billie, and her mighty steed, Millie. Lilly and her friends each have unique spiritual strengths which collectively make them a formidable force for good. Millie is rambunctious and playful. Billie loves her filly Millie, and they share many times together riding and most of all racing. During the moments they share racing, it is as if their spirits become one in the pursuit, the excitement and pure heart-pounding exhilaration of racing. Billie and Millie working together show what it means to work hard and strive to be their best.
“Lilly and her childhood friends spend endless hours playing together and pursuing new adventures. One of these adventures is the Great Horse Race. The race is a friendly competition among friends, and as the story ultimately reveals, each of the contestants is a winner. Symbolic of the race of life, the Great Horse Race is a dress rehearsal for the race we all must run and the rewards we will receive. The Great Horse Race teaches these childhood friends about healthy competition, fairness, comradery, and honesty. The glorious Christian crowns of Victory, Life, Glory, Righteousness, and Rejoicing await us all. Ultimately, it is our choice to run the race and determine for ourselves how dedicated we are to this noble pursuit. Rest assured, God will guide our path and see us through the obstacles that stand in our way. However, win or lose, we should all be good sports and work not to undermine someone of good upstanding morals whose race may be different than our own. Our Father in heaven loves each and every one of us, especially the little children. God has the best intentions for our lives and the race we must run. So enjoy the race!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jimmy Bright’s new book is a heartwarming and engaging narrative that teaches valuable life lessons while entertaining young readers with its vibrant characters and exciting adventures.
Consumers can purchase “Silly Millie” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Silly Millie,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories