Authors T. L. Floyd’s New Book, “Your ABC’s to Happiness and Good Mental Health,” Offers Invaluable Ideas to Help All Readers Create Balanced Lives
Recent release “Your ABC’s to Happiness and Good Mental Health: Strategies that work to help you take care of yourself, overcome challenges, build relationships, and recover from life’s setbacks and hardships” from Page Publishing author T. L. Floyd is a valuable resource for readers seeking to improve their mental health.
Boynton Beach, FL, October 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- T. L. Floyd has completed their new book, “Your ABC’s to Happiness and Good Mental Health: Strategies that work to help you take care of yourself, overcome challenges, build relationships, and recover from life’s setbacks and hardships”: a useful work that encourages readers to find inner peace through actionable steps.
“T. L. Floyd” is the pen name of the writing team Theresa Burse-Floyd and LeVon Floyd. This mother-and-son duo collaborated on their life-experience efforts to produce this book. They were inspired to write “Your ABCs to Happiness and Good Mental Health” to continue her legacy by providing a resource that can be used to help others navigate more easily through the complexities of life.
Author T. Floyd has been married to her husband for thirty-six years. She attended college on full volleyball, softball, and academic scholarships. She is still an active softball player and loves the camaraderie between her teammates. She is a retired educator from the Palm Beach County School District. She has thirty-six years of teaching experience in the state of Florida.
L. Floyd wrote his first poem when he was in elementary school titled “Why Did the Twin Towers Have to Fall?” It was acknowledged by President George W. Bush. As he grew older, he developed a strong passion for the game of football, which rewarded him with several athletic scholarships to play the game that he loves. He played in two college national championship games and was the victor of one. He married his college sweetheart, and they went on to have two children. Today, he puts his family first and writes different books and poetry. He resides in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Over the years, T. Floyd has taught her students the importance of being happy and learning more strategies to stay positive, which will improve their mental health. Through football, L. Floyd gave back to his community by motivating kids to perform well in school, graduate, and go on to attend college. He encouraged them to believe in themselves and to live a successful and healthy lifestyle. He gained a true sense of accomplishment that came from knowing that he made a difference in the lives of the children he mentored.
Floyd writes, “Everyone around the world has felt the toll of mental distress from the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rates of depression, anxiety, and substance abuse have increased since the beginning of the pandemic. There are challenges with the unemployment crisis and the way students are educated with more digitized content and online learning.”
She continues, “As people continue to experience multiple COVID-related stressors, Your ABCs to Happiness and Good Mental Health is the book that can be used as a valuable tool to open a person’s mind to the power of positive thinking. Vitality and optimism are critical to a person’s overall well-being. This book will provide the readers with effective strategic communication. It will help them feel better, make good decisions, realize their potential, handle stress, have self-control, contribute to their community, and cope well with life situations on a daily basis. Happiness and good mental health are directly linked to better creativity, higher levels of productivity, improved learning, good physical health, and increased life expectancy.”
Published by Page Publishing, T. L. Floyd’s encouraging work helps readers understand how to achieve mental clarity.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Your ABC’s to Happiness and Good Mental Health: Strategies that work to help you take care of yourself, overcome challenges, build relationships, and recover from life’s setbacks and hardships” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
