Wilen Welcomes Industry Veteran Dana Fortin as the New Lead of Strategy for Data and Creative
Melville, NY, October 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Wilen, a leader in innovative direct marketing solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Dana Fortin as the Head of Strategy for Data and Creative. With an impressive background in the financial industry, including tenure as Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer of Embrace Home Loans, Dana brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the agency. She has been recognized within the industry for her dynamic ability to synergize the analytical, creative, and sales strategies of marketing campaigns.
In previous roles throughout her career, Dana has demonstrated unparalleled leadership, and has established a proven track record of delivering analytically sound marketing strategies. She has notably enhanced campaign effectiveness by taking a multi-channel approach, leveraging key data insights to drive an increase in ROI. Additionally, her background in data modeling and analytics will play a pivotal role in refining Wilen’s methodologies and delivering customized solutions that meet the unique needs of each client.
As an industry veteran and expert in direct mail, Dana is well-versed in the best practices that ensure successful campaigns. Her extensive knowledge of audience segmentation, personalized messaging, and innovative design will be invaluable in driving Wilen’s direct mail strategies forward. Dana’s commitment to excellence and continuous improvement aligns perfectly with the agency's mission to deliver cutting-edge solutions that resonate with clients and consumers alike.
“I am thrilled to join Wilen and lead the charge in combining data, strategy, and creative innovation to drive our direct mail initiatives,” said Dana Fortin. “My experience in the financial industry has shown me the power of data-driven marketing, and I look forward to applying these principles to deliver unparalleled results for our clients.”
“Dana’s addition to our team marks a significant milestone,” said Victoria Gennaro, EVP. “Our financial clients will greatly benefit from her deep industry knowledge, both from client and agency perspectives.”
