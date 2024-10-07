Author Bernice Jackson Coffey’s New Book, "Character Building 911," is a Practical and Engaging Guide for Teaching Essential Moral Lessons Through Engaging Stories
Recent release “Character Building 911” from Page Publishing author Bernice Jackson Coffey offers educators and parents a valuable resource for imparting moral lessons to children. Featuring engaging short stories paired with discussion questions, this book makes teaching character development enjoyable and interactive, encouraging meaningful dialogue about the values that shape daily life.
Park Forest, IL, October 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bernice Jackson Coffey, an award-winning poet who holds a bachelor’s degree in education and a master’s degree in counseling and psychology, has completed her new book, “Character Building 911”: an innovative guide designed to assist educators and parents in imparting important moral values to children through captivating short stories and interactive discussions.
A distinguished member of Who’s Who among America’s Teachers, a Golden Apple Nominee, and a member of Phi Delta Kappa, author Bernice Jackson Coffey is a longtime and decorated educator who retired from the Chicago Board of Education. She is also a lifetime member of Teachers for Chicago Mentors Academy and was chosen Teacher of the Year by the Mexican Community of South Chicago. Bernice’s classes have been featured in the “Chicago Sun-Times,” “The Chicago Tribune,” “The Daily Calumet,” “The Southtown Economist,” and on FOX TV for their charitable contributions and public involvement.
In “Character Building 911,” readers will discover a unique approach to teaching character development by combining engaging narratives with practical discussion tools. Each story is crafted to address common moral dilemmas and life lessons, making it easier for children to connect with the values being taught. At the end of each story, three discussion questions prompt reflection and conversation, helping to reinforce the moral lessons and encourage students to share their own experiences and perspectives.
“Americans once agreed that a proper education consisted of good reading, writing, and arithmetic skills,” writes Coffey. “If a child scored high on the achievement tests, the child was considered to be successful.
“Over the past decades, we have become aware that a child needs more than the three Rs. We now agree that schools must shoulder the task of teaching character education to our students.
“This book is designed to make it easy for the teacher and parent and fun for the students. There is a short story to demonstrate the value that we want our children to learn and apply in life. There are three discussion questions for each value. These questions will help the teacher and students get involved in dialogue that will help reinforce the values taught.”
Published by Page Publishing, Bernice Jackson Coffey’s captivating series will help to make the process of teaching important life lessons both fun and effective by creating an interactive learning experience that resonates with children and supports their development of strong character. Designed to be a practical tool for teachers and parents alike, “Character Building 911” offers a straightforward method for integrating character education into everyday interactions, empowering adults to guide children through the complexities of moral decision-making and personal growth.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Character Building 911” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
