Author Bernice Jackson Coffey’s New Book, "Character Building 911," is a Practical and Engaging Guide for Teaching Essential Moral Lessons Through Engaging Stories

Recent release “Character Building 911” from Page Publishing author Bernice Jackson Coffey offers educators and parents a valuable resource for imparting moral lessons to children. Featuring engaging short stories paired with discussion questions, this book makes teaching character development enjoyable and interactive, encouraging meaningful dialogue about the values that shape daily life.