HibouAir Launches Advanced PM Sensor to Enhance Indoor Air Quality Monitoring
HibouAir launches an advanced PM sensor for real-time indoor air quality monitoring, detecting PM2.5, PM10, temperature, humidity, and VOCs, offering easy setup and precise data for healthier environments.
Sollentuna, Sweden, October 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- HibouAir, a leader in environmental sensor technology, has launched its new Particulate Matter (PM) sensor, designed to offer precise indoor air quality monitoring for homes, offices, schools, and public spaces. The HibouAir PM sensor detects harmful airborne particles such as PM2.5 and PM10, providing real-time data to help individuals and organizations maintain a healthier environment.
The new sensor is built on the proven capabilities of HibouAir’s existing air quality solutions, delivering comprehensive data on air pollutants that can significantly impact human health. These airborne particles are known to exacerbate respiratory conditions, making the HibouAir PM sensor an essential tool in promoting well-being, especially in high-traffic areas or enclosed environments with poor ventilation.
“With the launch of our PM sensor, HibouAir is taking another step forward in helping people take control of their indoor air quality,” said Axel Hammar, Founder and CEO of HibouAir. “This device is perfect for anyone looking to actively monitor and improve the air they breathe, ensuring safer and healthier living conditions.”
Key Features of the HibouAir PM Sensor:
Real-Time Data: Provides instant monitoring of PM2.5 and PM10 levels.
User-Friendly Interface: Accessible via both mobile and desktop apps.
Plug-and-Play Design: Simple setup with no need for Wi-Fi or additional gateways.
Comprehensive Monitoring: In addition to particulate matter, the sensor also measures temperature, humidity, and VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds).
Cloud Connectivity: Option to store data in the cloud for extended tracking and analysis, enabling businesses to improve indoor environments systematically.
The HibouAir PM sensor is not only a useful tool for homes but also crucial for businesses and public spaces concerned about the safety and comfort of their occupants. Its ability to detect fine particles offers a clear picture of air quality, enabling timely action to reduce pollution and improve ventilation.
The specifications of the new air quality monitor with PM sensor can be found at https://hibouair.com/specifications-air-quality-monitor-pm-sensor.php. This marks a significant milestone in HibouAir's mission to provide comprehensive indoor air quality monitoring solutions.
Contact Information:
Sheikh Shuhad
Email: sales@hibouair.com
Phone: +46703709706
Address: Sollentunavägen 46, 191 40 Sollentuna, Stockholm, Sweden
