CURE Pharmaceutical Appoints Raymond Watt to Board of Directors
CURE Pharmaceutical, renowned for its innovative sublingual delivery systems, is proud to announce the appointment of Raymond Watt to its Board of Directors.
Los Angeles, CA, October 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Raymond Watt, originally from South Africa and now based in California, brings a wealth of experience as Chairman Emeritus of YPO.org, the largest organization of chief executives, represented in more than 150 countries, and Chairman of Rimar.ai, a pioneering data analytics company based in Tel Aviv, developing quantitative models for select hedge fund operations.
“CURE has revolutionized access to vital treatments, eliminating the need for needles, refrigerated transport, or bulky storage, making life-saving medication accessible worldwide,” says Watt. “I am excited to help scale this transformational delivery system globally with selected partners.”
Watt will collaborate closely with CURE CEO Robert Davidson, the inventor of the patented technology behind CURE’s delivery system. “Raymond embodies our culture and values,” says Davidson. “His passion for using business as a force for good, combined with his exceptional leadership and strategic thinking, aligns perfectly with CURE’s mission.”
Over the next year, Watt will focus on establishing global strategic partnerships, creating scalable delivery opportunities, and supporting CURE’s mission to provide essential treatments to communities in need.
About CURE Pharmaceutical:
CURE developed a patented sublingual and buccal delivery technology that ensures rapid absorption directly into the bloodstream, bypassing first-pass metabolism. This technology eliminates the need for injections, improving patient compliance, and allows for precision dosing. CUREfilm® accommodates most actives up to 200mg, is stable at room temperature, and requires no refrigeration. Visit http://curepharmaceutical.com for more information.
Media Contact:
Patricia Hess
phess@curepharma.com
+1 805-824-0410
