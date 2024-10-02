Deep Centered Mental Health Launches "Mental Health Champions" Competition in Celebration of World Mental Health Day October 10
Austin, TX, October 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In honor of World Mental Health Day, Deep Centered Mental Health, one of Texas' leading outpatient mental health platforms, is excited to announce the launch of the "Mental Health Champions" competition. The competition invites nonprofit organizations across the state to apply for the chance to receive six months of pro-bono mental health services for recipients. Three organizations will be selected through a community voting process to receive support from Deep Centered Mental Health’s team of over 200 highly-trained clinicians.
How the Competition Works
Nonprofits can apply by visiting and filling out the application at the link here. A panel of mental health professionals will select five finalists based on their mission alignment, community impact, and innovative approaches to mental health challenges. From October 21 through October 31, the public will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite finalist, with the top three organizations receiving six months of free mental health services. The winners will be announced on November 20, 2024.
“Texas continues to face a mental health crisis, with one in five adults experiencing a mental health condition each year, yet access to care remains limited in many communities. At Deep Centered Mental Health, we are committed to addressing this gap by expanding services and offering pro-bono care for those in need. Our goal is to ensure that every Texan, regardless of their background or circumstances, has access to high-quality mental health care,” said Dr. Kyler Shumway, Clinical Psychologist at Deep Centered Mental Health.
A Statewide Commitment to Mental Health
Deep Centered Mental Health, which combines the expertise of Deep Eddy Psychotherapy and the Dallas Counseling and Treatment Center (DCTC), is dedicated to serving the diverse mental health needs of Texans. Together, the company serves over 6,000 patients with more than 200 clinicians across 13 locations in Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio, providing in-person and telehealth services statewide.
Deep Eddy Psychotherapy, with over 30 years of heart-centered care, specializes in anxiety, depression, trauma, and LGBTQ+ support, and accepts most major insurance plans. Dallas Counseling and Treatment Center focuses on trauma and anxiety counseling, offering individualized care for individuals, couples, and families, making therapy accessible both in-person and remotely.
Join the Competition
Nonprofits interested in participating in the "Mental Health Champions" competition can apply from October 1 - October 15, 2024, at the DCMH website blog. Finalists will be announced on October 20, with community voting running from October 21 to October 31.
About Deep Centered Mental Health
Deep Centered Mental Health is one of the largest outpatient mental health platforms in Texas, combining Deep Eddy Psychotherapy and the Dallas Counseling and Treatment Center (DCTC). With over 200 clinicians across 13 locations, the company serves more than 6,000 patients statewide. Offering in-person and telehealth services, Deep Centered Mental Health is dedicated to providing affordable and accessible care.
