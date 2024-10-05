Stellar Reviews for Kristof Wines from Wine Enthusiast, Including Cellar Selection for Pinot Noir, and Editor’s Choice for Chardonnay
Yamhill, OR, October 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kristof Wines, a family-owned and operated vineyard in Yamhill, Oregon, received high marks on its first vintage of wines in Wine Enthusiast’s just-released Buying Guide. The 2022 Pinot Noir achieved 93 points and “Cellar Selection,” Chardonnay was awarded 93 points and an “Editor’s Choice” ranking, and the 2023 Rosé earned an impressive 90 points.
In 2019, the Kristofs planted Pinot Noir and Chardonnay vines on their family farm, which has been in the family for more than half a century. The Kristofs released their first vintage of wines this spring, and are delighted to see them recognized as among the finest in the country.
“Our wines are the product of our beloved family farm,” said Nicholas Kristof, a journalist by profession who is also president of Kristof Wines. “Three generations of Kristofs have poured their hearts and souls into this land, and our vines evidently have, too. We are very proud of this recognition, not only for our family farm, but for wineries throughout the Yamhill Carlton AVA.”
Kristof Wines are available at retail stores and restaurants in the Pacific Northwest, and across the country by ordering online at www.kristoffarms.com.
About Kristof Farms
Kristof Wines and Kristof Farms is a family-run farm in Yamhill, Oregon. In 2019, the family began planting cider apples and vineyard grapes to bring high-value agriculture and well paying jobs to the area. More information can be found on Kristoffarms.com and questions should be directed to jamie@kristoffarms.com.
Contact
Jamie King
510-502-2981
www.kristoffarms.com
