Free Webinar on November 12, 2024: “Scheduling in FreeRTOS” with Professor Dr.-Ing. Daniel Fischer
Offenburg, Germany, October 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Verifysoft Technology invites to the free webinar “Scheduling in FreeRTOS,” led by the esteemed expert Professor Dr.-Ing. Daniel Fischer. This online event will take place on November 12, 2024, at 10:00 AM CEST (Berlin, Vienna, Zurich) in german language. It offers the opportunity to gain deep insights into scheduling in FreeRTOS – one of the most popular real-time operating systems in the embedded world.
Experience exciting insights into the following topics:
Scheduling Algorithms in FreeRTOS: Learn how different scheduling algorithms, such as Round-Robin, Fixed Priority, and Mixed Mode, work. Understand the strengths and weaknesses of each model and discover which algorithm best suits your specific needs.
Task Implementation for Optimal Scheduling: Explore proven methods for task implementation to ensure optimal scheduling. Professor Fischer will present practical techniques that maximize the efficiency and responsiveness of your real-time systems.
Implementation of the Scheduler in FreeRTOS: Dive deep into the architecture of FreeRTOS and learn how the scheduler is implemented. This knowledge will help you optimize your system's performance and improve response times.
Why should you attend?
This webinar offers not only theoretical foundations but also practical guidance that you can directly apply to your projects. Professor Dr.-Ing. Daniel Fischer brings decades of experience in real-time operating system development and research and will share his extensive expertise.
Take this opportunity to expand your knowledge, ask questions, and connect with other industry professionals. Participation in this webinar is free, but space is limited.
Register for the webinar on November 12, 2024, at 15:00 AM CEST (Berlin, Vienna, Zurich) on the website of Verifysoft Technology --> About --> Seminars/Webinars
Contact
Polina Handzhiyska
+49 781 127 8118-6
