Author Robin Peddieson’s New Book, "Princess - Book Two," Follows Princess on Her Continuing Journey to Discover the Truth About Herself and the Myths of Ireland
Recent release “Princess - Book Two” from Page Publishing author Robin Peddieson continues the captivating tale of Princess, a young woman whose quest for truth drives her through a series of thrilling adventures exploring the myths and traditions of Ireland, leading her on a profound journey of self-discovery with unexpected twists and intriguing new characters.
Henderson, NV, October 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Robin Peddieson, who was born and raised in a small farming community in Illinois and is currently retired, has completed her new book, “Princess - Book Two: Her search for the truth takes her on new adventures and an unforgettable journey. Will the truth disappoint her?”: a highly anticipated sequel that delves deeper into Princess’s journey of self-discovery, marked by new challenges, mystic encounters, and a relentless quest for truth.
“Princess is still no ordinary princess,” writes Peddieson. “Her journey of self-discovery continues as do the abductions and abuses. She’s motivated and driven to discover the truth more than ever.
“Sean stands by her side through it all and meets a mysterious character of his own at a local pub. Who is this man? As their relationship with Mrs. MacDonald is strengthened, it appears as though she is a force to be reckoned with.
“During her journey, she discovers the myths and traditions of Ireland. Are fairies indeed real? Perhaps, but with a new best friend in the picture, will trouble follow them wherever they go?
“Princess struggles to know the truth. Will she find the answers she’s looking for?”
Published by Page Publishing, Robin Peddieson’s enthralling tale promises to give readers an unforgettable adventure, full of emotional depth and fantastical elements. Expertly paced and full of both excitement and suspense, “Princess - Book Two” will capture the hearts and imaginations of readers by exploring themes of identity, resilience, and the eternal quest for truth, set against a backdrop of enchanting myths and vibrant traditions.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Princess - Book Two: Her search for the truth takes her on new adventures and an unforgettable journey. Will the truth disappoint her?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
