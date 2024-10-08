Author Robin Peddieson’s New Book, "Princess - Book Two," Follows Princess on Her Continuing Journey to Discover the Truth About Herself and the Myths of Ireland

Recent release “Princess - Book Two” from Page Publishing author Robin Peddieson continues the captivating tale of Princess, a young woman whose quest for truth drives her through a series of thrilling adventures exploring the myths and traditions of Ireland, leading her on a profound journey of self-discovery with unexpected twists and intriguing new characters.