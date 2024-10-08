Author Maureen Cary’s New Book, "Winter Sonnets and Other Lyrics," is a Moving Collection of Poetry That Speaks to the Souls of Readers
Recent release “Winter Sonnets and Other Lyrics” from Page Publishing author Maureen Cary is a collection of insightful and enlightening poetry that reaches the hearts and minds of readers, showcasing the innermost thoughts of the author.
San Pablo, CA, October 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Maureen Cary has completed her new book, “Winter Sonnets and Other Lyrics”: a collection of contemplative and distinctive poems that allow readers to glimpse what is most important to the author.
Author Maureen Cary’s growing-up years in California were spent living in a house next to her Irish grandparents. They had a huge influence on her love of music and poetry. Later, after more than a decade of teaching English, she earned a master’s degree in writing from the University of San Francisco.
Cary’s book features works including: “Grandmother,” “Beside the Grave of Jane Austen,” “Fall,” “Visitors,” “No Talking,” “Rodmell, East Sussex, March 28, 1941*,” “Postcard from California,” “Listening,” “Bread of Angels,” “Birdsong,” “Morning Prayer,” “Eclipse,” “Postcards from London,” “A Mermaid’s Song,” “Sonnet for Earth,” “Poetics,” and many more.
Published by Page Publishing, Maureen Cary’s enthralling book invites readers to view the world through the author’s eyes.
Readers who wish to experience this striking work can purchase “Winter Sonnets and Other Lyrics” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
