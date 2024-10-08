Author Tim Gill’s New Book, "Things I’ve Seen Along the Way," Shares the Many Adventures the Author Has Witnessed During His Seventy-Five Years

Recent release “Things I’ve Seen Along the Way” from Page Publishing author Tim Gill is a series of short stories that gives readers a glimpse into how the author has traveled through and experienced his life, mixing fiction and nonfiction to create a memorable tale rooted in truth yet sprinkled with a bit of creative flair.