Author Tim Gill’s New Book, "Things I’ve Seen Along the Way," Shares the Many Adventures the Author Has Witnessed During His Seventy-Five Years
Recent release “Things I’ve Seen Along the Way” from Page Publishing author Tim Gill is a series of short stories that gives readers a glimpse into how the author has traveled through and experienced his life, mixing fiction and nonfiction to create a memorable tale rooted in truth yet sprinkled with a bit of creative flair.
Villa Rica, GA, October 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Tim Gill has completed his new book, “Things I’ve Seen Along the Way”: the author’s loose account of the author’s well-lived life. He has faithfully recorded his observations and experiences, churning out a thoughtful, compelling collection of short stories that offer insight into the author’s view of the world around him.
Author Tim Gill was homeless in his youth, under the shadow of the Empire State Building. He flew in helicopters during the Vietnam War. He slept under the northern lights of Alaska in the winter. He has held onto and jumped from moving railroad boxcars. He played in a rock-and-roll band. He has traveled down rivers, from Maine to Florida, in a kayak. He stands ready for when the great circle of life takes him on his greatest adventure.
Gill writes, “To aid in understanding the motivations behind these adventures, I must take you back in time. You see, in my youth, I was a product of a broken home; and through the years of my childhood, I remember all too well the heartbreak of a shattered family. In my mind and heart, I knew it would be up to me to break this chain of progression as I eventually grew into adulthood. ‘The buck stops here’ would be a good way of putting it. As time and the maturity of life’s lessons progressed, I started a family. In this union, we were blessed with two wonderful children, and as the great circle of life played out, I was also blessed with a grandson.”
He continues, “Having this in mind, I put pen to paper with the thought of leaving a book for my grandson, Mac, to relive these imaginative adventures when, in due time, the great circle of life takes me on my greatest adventure. You see, I believe we live on through others’ memories of us, and for my family, the memories start here.”
Published by Page Publishing, Tim Gill’s fascinating tale captures the hearts of readers, sparking imagination and joy as they witness the memories of a grandson and first-time grandfather taking the world by storm.
