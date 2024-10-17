Enhance MySQL and MariaDB Workflow with the Latest dbForge Edge
Devart has released an updated dbForge Edge, a high-end solution for database development, design, management, and administration. This update extends the versatility of MySQL with new connectivity options, enhanced data handling, and automation.
Prague, Czech Republic, October 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Devart has announced the release of dbForge Edge (v3.1), a comprehensive multidatabase solution that empowers users with a suite of powerful tools designed to streamline database management workflows across MySQL, MariaDB, SQL Server, Oracle, PostgreSQL, and various cloud services. With this new release, dbForge Edge integrates all the latest updates for MySQL proper and MySQL-related cloud services, making it an all-in-one tool for today’s developers, DBAs, and DevOps engineers alike.
The latest version offers numerous enhancements that make it easier and faster for database professionals to manage MySQL environments, including:
Extended Connectivity: Supports MySQL 9.0 and adds compatibility with Kamatera MySQL Cloud, a high-performance cloud infrastructure.
HeatWave Support: The update integrates HeatWave-specific commands, ensuring smooth operation without errors in hybrid cloud environments.
Revamped Query History: A redesigned SQL Query History offers improved date range selection and easier history management.
Database Diagrams: The update adds quick selection of all relations on diagrams.
Data Export Improvements: New options allow users to export data to CSV or Excel formats directly from the grid.
Timestamps in Data Generator: This feature allows users to automatically append timestamps to the names of the files that they save their data population scripts to, ensuring better file organization.
Security Permissions in Scripts: The update adds the ability to include security permissions in generated scripts.
Command Line Automation: Users can now generate comparison reports from the command line, simplifying the automation of schema and data comparison operations.
To learn more about the recent release, please visit: https://is.gd/SZQstn
About Devart
Devart is a multi-product company, one of the leading developers of database management software, ALM solutions, data providers for database servers, as well as data integration and backup solutions.
For additional information about Devart, please visit https://www.devart.com/.
Contact
DevartContact
Jordan Sanders
+420 774 543 245
www.devart.com
