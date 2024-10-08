Author Cindy Rickson’s New Book, "Hidden Treasures: Unearthing the Goodness of God," Explores the Presence of God Through Life’s Journey from Darkness to Light

Recent release “Hidden Treasures: Unearthing the Goodness of God” from Covenant Books author Cindy Rickson is a thought-provoking work that invites readers on a transformative journey from darkness to light, encouraging readers to discover and trust in God's presence and unwavering goodness in every aspect of their lives.