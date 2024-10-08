Author Cindy Rickson’s New Book, "Hidden Treasures: Unearthing the Goodness of God," Explores the Presence of God Through Life’s Journey from Darkness to Light
Recent release “Hidden Treasures: Unearthing the Goodness of God” from Covenant Books author Cindy Rickson is a thought-provoking work that invites readers on a transformative journey from darkness to light, encouraging readers to discover and trust in God's presence and unwavering goodness in every aspect of their lives.
Grand Isle, VT, October 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Cindy Rickson, a loving grandmother whose family is her most treasured gift in her life after Jesus, has completed her new book, “Hidden Treasures: Unearthing the Goodness of God”: a profound and heartfelt work takes readers on a journey from the depths of despair to the heights of divine revelation, showcasing the steadfast faithfulness of God throughout every phase of life.
A native Vermonter, author Cindy Rickson is the wife to a husband in heaven, mom to five daughters, mother-in-law to four sons, and Mimi to six grandsons and two granddaughters. As a semi-retired NICU/pediatric registered nurse, she has seen the fingerprints of God all over her life. A lover of the Word and His Word for over forty years, Cindy continues to find treasures hidden in that Word that give hope, encourage, renew the mind, and change the way she walks.
“From silence and darkness to a cry of rescue and light,” writes Rickson. “From complacency and comfort to a new way and foreign territory. This is a story of birth, growth, and change. An account of the treasures hidden in the journey; it is testimony of the faithfulness of God from the deepest valley to the highest mountaintop. A portrait of His incomparable power and constant presence, it is written so you, the reader, will find Him and His treasures in the heights, in the depths and in the humdrum of your life. Whether we see Him, hear Him, feel Him, or are oblivious to Him, He is there. In the sorrow and the joy, in the anger and in the gratitude; in the silence or the shouting, He is there, waiting for us to call out to Him. He will answer the weakest of pleas and the loudest of petitions. He has treasures for us in the light and in the darkness. This story is proof. He is faithful. He can be trusted. He is worthy of the search. Go ahead. See for yourself.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Cindy Rickson’s new book is a continuation of the hidden treasures found in her first book, “A Walk Through The Shadow,” offering readers a comforting and empowering message of God’s love and unending glory. Through compelling stories and reflective passages, Rickson invites readers to search for and find God’s goodness in their own lives, reinforcing that He answers both the weakest of pleas and the loudest of petitions.
Readers can purchase “Hidden Treasures: Unearthing the Goodness of God” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
