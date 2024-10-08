Authors Sharon Jones and Anthony Jones’s New Book, "Encouragement," is an Inspirational Collection of Poems Offering a Testament to Love, Resilience, and Spirituality
Recent release “Encouragement” from Covenant Books authors Sharon Jones and Anthony Jones is a delightful and thought-provoking series that invites readers on a journey of spiritual discovery and empowerment through vivid imagery and profound verse, helping them to discover the incredible strength that can be drawn from following Christ.
Wenonah, NJ, October 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sharon Jones, a freelance writer who enjoys Bible study, drawing, and helping others, and her son, Anthony Jones, have completed their new book, “Encouragement”: a heartfelt and charming collection of poetry and illustrations to help guide readers on a captivating journey of self-discovery, resilience, and spiritual growth to learn more about how Christ can influence one’s life.
“My goal as a writer is to encourage, inspire, enlighten, and motivate people all over the world by demonstrating through poetry and illustration,” writes Sharon. “My poetry illustrates my journey to a deeper understanding of spirituality. I share my experience to support and elevate others. My inspiration comes from many things: a beautiful picture full of flowers, birds, the sun shining and glistening off of a riverbank, or kids playing tag in an open field on a sunny day. It challenges me to enhance my style of writing by bringing the picture to life. Words capturing the essence of the portrait—color, texture, emotion, expenses, and tone—are what I want to display or get across to the reader.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sharon Jones and Anthony Jones’s new book is a testament to the power of love, resilience, and the indomitable human spirit, serving as a beacon of hope in times of darkness and a source of strength for those navigating life's tumultuous waters. Through their collaborative effort, Sharon and Anthony Jones have created a work that will touch hearts and inspire readers for generations to come.
Readers can purchase “Encouragement” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“My goal as a writer is to encourage, inspire, enlighten, and motivate people all over the world by demonstrating through poetry and illustration,” writes Sharon. “My poetry illustrates my journey to a deeper understanding of spirituality. I share my experience to support and elevate others. My inspiration comes from many things: a beautiful picture full of flowers, birds, the sun shining and glistening off of a riverbank, or kids playing tag in an open field on a sunny day. It challenges me to enhance my style of writing by bringing the picture to life. Words capturing the essence of the portrait—color, texture, emotion, expenses, and tone—are what I want to display or get across to the reader.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sharon Jones and Anthony Jones’s new book is a testament to the power of love, resilience, and the indomitable human spirit, serving as a beacon of hope in times of darkness and a source of strength for those navigating life's tumultuous waters. Through their collaborative effort, Sharon and Anthony Jones have created a work that will touch hearts and inspire readers for generations to come.
Readers can purchase “Encouragement” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories