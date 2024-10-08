Authors Sharon Jones and Anthony Jones’s New Book, "Encouragement," is an Inspirational Collection of Poems Offering a Testament to Love, Resilience, and Spirituality

Recent release “Encouragement” from Covenant Books authors Sharon Jones and Anthony Jones is a delightful and thought-provoking series that invites readers on a journey of spiritual discovery and empowerment through vivid imagery and profound verse, helping them to discover the incredible strength that can be drawn from following Christ.