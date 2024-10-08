Author Jose F. Cantu’s New Book, "Bitter Fields of Dust," Offers a Poignant and Compelling Collection of Poems Reflecting Upon the Author’s Struggles and Resilience
Recent release “Bitter Fields of Dust” from Covenant Books author Jose f. Cantu chronicles the harsh realities and enduring spirit of those who labored under grueling conditions and faced societal prejudice. From his early days in San Antonio to the migrant fields, Cantu’s poems vividly capture the experiences of Mexican descent workers, offering a poignant narrative of passion and resilience.
Stockton, CA, October 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jose f. Cantu, who holds a bachelor of arts degree in English from St. Mary’s University, a master’s degree in management and supervision administration from Central Michigan University, a master’s degree in public administration, and a doctorate in that field from Nova University, has completed his new book, “Bitter Fields of Dust”: an evocative poetry book exploring the harsh realities faced by laborers of Mexican descent, reflecting Cantu’s own experiences and those of many others who toiled under oppressive conditions.
A resident of Stockton, California, author Jose Cantu is a retiree of the USPS, having held many positions across the country, including postmaster and district manager for sales and marketing. Today, he is a member of the Heritage Writers Community of San Joaquin County; a former member of the board of directors for the Tuleburg Press of Stockton; and has written three novels while developing his craft, “The Deadeye Deuce,” “Full Circle,” “The Legacy: A Heritage of Hate,” and two books of poetry, “A Chorus of Christmas Carols” and “In the Fullness of Time.”
In “Bitter Fields of Dust,” readers will discover a vivid portrayal of the harsh conditions endured by those seeking a piece of freedom and fairness in a society that frequently responded with resentment and discrimination. Through Cantu’s powerful and evocative language, readers are transported to a world where the pursuit of dignity and equality is met with formidable obstacles yet remains fueled by an indomitable spirit.
Cantu shares, “Scenes of the days (I) spent beneath many summer suns as well as the scenes which include many others who also endured the castigation of an uncaring society simply because they were of Mexican descent; scenes of those who labored with [me] under most heinous conditions while seeking but a piece of liberty in the land of the free only to find resentment, discrimination, and a ceiling of impenetrable steel; scenes such as these now haunt (my) memory, like a firebrand of passion, a passion that found its vent in the form of this poetic narrative, ‘Bitter Fields of Dust.’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jose f. Cantu’s new book is not just a reflection of past injustices but also a tribute to the enduring courage of those who have faced them, as well as a call to acknowledge and address the ongoing issues of inequality and prejudice. Deeply personal and emotionally stirring, “Bitter Fields of Dust” is a vital addition to contemporary poetry, offering readers a profound and moving exploration of the experiences of migrant workers and the enduring quest for justice and recognition.
Readers can purchase “Bitter Fields of Dust” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
