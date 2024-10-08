Author Jose F. Cantu’s New Book, "Bitter Fields of Dust," Offers a Poignant and Compelling Collection of Poems Reflecting Upon the Author’s Struggles and Resilience

Recent release “Bitter Fields of Dust” from Covenant Books author Jose f. Cantu chronicles the harsh realities and enduring spirit of those who labored under grueling conditions and faced societal prejudice. From his early days in San Antonio to the migrant fields, Cantu’s poems vividly capture the experiences of Mexican descent workers, offering a poignant narrative of passion and resilience.