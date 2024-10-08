Author Autumn Patterson’s New Book, "Princess Hannah Gets a Baby Sister," is a Charming Story of a Young Girl Who Discovers the Joy of Becoming a Big Sister
Recent release “Princess Hannah Gets a Baby Sister” from Covenant Books author Autumn Patterson follows the enchanting journey of a young girl as she anticipates the arrival of her baby sister. Told from Hannah’s perspective, the story gently introduces children to the changes and excitement of having a new sibling, capturing the magic of pregnancy and the joy of becoming a big sister.
Columbia Falls, MT, October 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Autumn Patterson, who lives in Columbia Falls, Montana, with her husband and two young daughters, has completed her new book, “Princess Hannah Gets a Baby Sister”: a delightful tale that explores the joys and wonders of becoming a big sister through a young girl’s perspective.
While she works as a stay-at-home mom most days, author Autumn Patterson is also the owner of a mobile massage therapy business. In the summer, Autumn can be found out at the lake or in her garden. In the winter, she is often hibernating in her home, reading a good book, or baking with her kids.
“‘Princess Hannah Gets a Baby Sister’ is a story about a young girl becoming a big sister,” writes Patterson. “It is told from Hannah’s perspective. She talks about what it is like to have a mom who is pregnant. She shares what her mom is experiencing during pregnancy, such as her belly getting bigger, cravings, and feeling the baby move. Even though Princess Hannah doesn’t understand everything about pregnancy, she is still excited to become a big sister.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Autumn Patterson’s new book is designed to be a comforting and joyful read for families preparing for the arrival of a new baby, offering a positive and supportive perspective on the changes a new sibling brings while celebrating the excitement and love that comes with expanding a family. With colorful artwork to help bring Patterson’s story to life, “Princess Hannah Gets a Baby Sister” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of younger readers, making it a perfect story for those who are about to become a big sister.
Readers can purchase “Princess Hannah Gets a Baby Sister” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
