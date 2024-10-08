Author Autumn Patterson’s New Book, "Princess Hannah Gets a Baby Sister," is a Charming Story of a Young Girl Who Discovers the Joy of Becoming a Big Sister

Recent release “Princess Hannah Gets a Baby Sister” from Covenant Books author Autumn Patterson follows the enchanting journey of a young girl as she anticipates the arrival of her baby sister. Told from Hannah’s perspective, the story gently introduces children to the changes and excitement of having a new sibling, capturing the magic of pregnancy and the joy of becoming a big sister.