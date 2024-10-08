Author Ronald Berkan’s New Book, “Moving Heat Is Cool: Refrigeration Installing and Servicing Guidelines Presented by a Legend in the Industry,” is Released
The recent release “Moving Heat Is Cool: contains information for Refrigeration and Servicing HVAC Presented by a Legend in the Industry”. Newman Springs Publishing Author Ronald Berkan shares his lifetime experience in all forms of refrigeration to entry-level and professional mechanical engineers, journey-level and apprentice tradesmen, including consumers. The book describes advances in the refrigeration industry throughout its early and formative years.
Sacramento, CA, October 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ronald Berkan has completed his first book, “Moving Heat Is Cool”: Refrigeration Installing and Servicing Presented by a Legend in the Industry”: An insightful guide that combines over seven decades of hands-on experience with his personal touch, making it an indispensable resource for both entry-level engineers to seasoned refrigeration mechanics.
“The following chapters contain a unique history never to be repeated,” writes Berkan. “When you read and enjoy my words and stories, you will find out why there is a world as we know it now. Many items created for a certain purpose to solve one problem worked better doing another function. Many of my faults like poor vision and a few other problems became an asset for me in the refrigeration industry. It forced me to learn the hard way.
“The mechanical part of our industry was introduced by Benjamin Franklin, in 1773. It became an essential part of life in 1936 and then blossomed to become a necessity for all of the first world countries.”
“At least 96 percent of this book is off the top of my head and dedicated to entry-level engineers and refrigeration mechanics of all types. I am eighty-five years old and was involved with the tools at the age of thirteen-years old. I was forced to retire at the age of eighty-three from six-day work weeks due to a heart problem.”
“The six chapters and the eight files within each chapter do not need a reading order. Start anywhere in the book and learn about HVAC the hard way, as I did, and now you will not have to do it without having the many failures that I experienced.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Ronald Berkan’s engaging memoir is not a technical manual but a narrative of innovation, resilience, and dedication. Drawing decades of professional and personal experiences, as well as historical insight into refrigeration, Berkan’s riveting storytelling and practical insights make “Moving Heat Is Cool” a must-read for anyone involved in or aspiring to learn important items involving the refrigeration industry.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase "Moving Heat Is Cool: Refrigeration Installing and Servicing Guidelines Presented by a Legend in the Industry" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
