Authors Willie Jinks and Jasmine Jinks’s New Book, "Port City Elementary," is an Inspirational Tale Encouraging Young Dreams and Entrepreneurial Spirit

Recent release “Port City Elementary” from Newman Springs Publishing authors Willie Jinks and Jasmine Jinks tells the uplifting story of students attending Port City Elementary, detailing how each of them dream big and grow up to become successful. With a focus on sharing, support, and self-belief, the book aims to inspire children to pursue their dreams and believe in their potential.