Authors Willie Jinks and Jasmine Jinks’s New Book, "Port City Elementary," is an Inspirational Tale Encouraging Young Dreams and Entrepreneurial Spirit
Recent release “Port City Elementary” from Newman Springs Publishing authors Willie Jinks and Jasmine Jinks tells the uplifting story of students attending Port City Elementary, detailing how each of them dream big and grow up to become successful. With a focus on sharing, support, and self-belief, the book aims to inspire children to pursue their dreams and believe in their potential.
Savannah, GA, October 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Willie Jinks and Jasmine Jinks have completed their new book, “Port City Elementary”: a heartwarming story that follows the lives of the young students of Port City Elementary and their individual dreams for the future, designed to inspire children to believe in themselves and strive towards their ultimate goals.
“As children, To Pee and Doo Dog worked in a grocery store every day after school,” write the authors. “Later on in life, they became entrepreneurs of a grocery store. They would bring apples to the classroom for their classmates. They always believed in sharing and seeing everyone succeed.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Willie Jinks and Jasmine Jinks’s engaging tale was inspired by Willie’s desire to encourage young readers to believe in themselves so that they can accomplish any goal or career their heart desires. With color artwork and a powerful message, “Port City Elementary” is a celebration of the spirit of entrepreneurship and the importance of nurturing one’s ambitions that is sure to instill confidence in young readers and encourage them to dream big and work towards their goals.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Port City Elementary” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
