Author Connie B. Drumm’s New Book, "Please Love Me," is a Meaningful Children’s Story That Helps Young Readers Understand What It’s Like to Go Through Life with Blindness
Recent release “Please Love Me” from Newman Springs Publishing author Connie B. Drumm is an impactful children’s book that introduces ten-year-old Tommy, living with blindness that desires his own service dog to feel accepted.
Oakdale, CA, October 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Connie B. Drumm, a retired ordained minister with the International Church of the Foursquare Gospel, has completed her new book, “Please Love Me”: an inspiring children’s story that follows Tommy, who is blind and falls in love with a wandering three-legged dog. A story of compassion.
Author Connie B. Drumm feels blessed with her family, Tom Drumm, husband of fifteen years; son, Jeff Price, and wife, Veronica; daughter, Sally Persinger, and husband, Anthony; and three grandsons, sixteen-year-old Tyler, eleven-year-old Trevor, and eight-year-old Trenton. Last, but not least, Norma Jeane, a very spoiled and loved basset hound.
Drumm retired from the Department of Homeland Security / Federal Protective Services in 2015. She is a breast cancer survivor since 2016. Her interests include creative writing, reading, photography, interior decorating, camping, and spending “Grammy Days” with her grandsons. She and her husband, Tom, live in the Central Valley of California (Cowboy Capital of the World).
Drumm’s other children’s books include “Birds Having Church,” “Reach for the Stars,” and “The Pickle Jar.”
Drumm writes, “Tucker, a handsome, black, Great Dane dog, was running straight and fast toward his new doggy door at Tail Wagger’s Pet Shop. He entered, slid across the floor with his long lanky legs, hitting everything in sight!”
She continues, “Bubbles got motion sickness in the tank! A huge can of dog food tumbled over and spilled tons of food into Miss Molly’s favorite water bowl! Miss Molly screeched, ‘Watch out for the wall!’”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Connie B. Drumm’s inspiring tale follows Tommy as an unexpected situation occurs that causes animals everywhere to start singing and rejoice in a special celebration.
Readers who wish to experience this creative work can purchase “Please Love Me” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Author Connie B. Drumm feels blessed with her family, Tom Drumm, husband of fifteen years; son, Jeff Price, and wife, Veronica; daughter, Sally Persinger, and husband, Anthony; and three grandsons, sixteen-year-old Tyler, eleven-year-old Trevor, and eight-year-old Trenton. Last, but not least, Norma Jeane, a very spoiled and loved basset hound.
Drumm retired from the Department of Homeland Security / Federal Protective Services in 2015. She is a breast cancer survivor since 2016. Her interests include creative writing, reading, photography, interior decorating, camping, and spending “Grammy Days” with her grandsons. She and her husband, Tom, live in the Central Valley of California (Cowboy Capital of the World).
Drumm’s other children’s books include “Birds Having Church,” “Reach for the Stars,” and “The Pickle Jar.”
Drumm writes, “Tucker, a handsome, black, Great Dane dog, was running straight and fast toward his new doggy door at Tail Wagger’s Pet Shop. He entered, slid across the floor with his long lanky legs, hitting everything in sight!”
She continues, “Bubbles got motion sickness in the tank! A huge can of dog food tumbled over and spilled tons of food into Miss Molly’s favorite water bowl! Miss Molly screeched, ‘Watch out for the wall!’”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Connie B. Drumm’s inspiring tale follows Tommy as an unexpected situation occurs that causes animals everywhere to start singing and rejoice in a special celebration.
Readers who wish to experience this creative work can purchase “Please Love Me” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories