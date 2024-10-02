Hightowers Petroleum Co. Announces Stephen L. Hightower as a Recipient of the “Africa Power 100” Honor
Middletown, OH, October 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Hightowers Petroleum Co. proudly announces that Stephen L. Hightower has been honored with honorary inclusion in the prestigious “Africa Power 100” list. This listing recognizes the 100 most influential leaders of African descent during the International Forum on African-Caribbean Leadership (IFAL), held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. The event connects global leaders, policymakers, and private sector champions while addressing challenges faced by people of African descent worldwide.
The event took place at the Harvard Club of New York on September 24, showcasing the achievements of influential leaders. Mr. Hightower's inclusion in the list follows a merit-based selection process conducted by the editorial board, recognizing his exceptional accomplishments in business.
With over 43 years of leadership experience, Stephen L. Hightower’s commitment to excellence has had a profound impact, leading to this prestigious recognition. Hightowers Petroleum Co., incorporated in 1984, traces its international engagement back to 1982 when Mr. Hightower first traveled to Africa with Ohio’s Department of International Trade.
Hightowers Petroleum Co. has since expanded its global presence, with projects in Nigeria, offices in South Africa, and partnerships that focus on technology transfer to local businesses. Through his extensive relationships, Mr. Hightower delivers U.S. and global technologies, providing U.S. corporations access to international markets with local partners and governmental collaboration. Hightowers Petroleum Co. also had former offices in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, and an active European office currently in Rome, Italy.
Domestically, the company is headquartered in Middletown, Ohio, providing liquid fuels for commercial fleets in all U.S. states. This includes traditional gasoline and diesel, 100% renewable diesel, hydrogen fuels, EV infrastructure, and industrial solar solutions.
All honorees will be featured in the October 2024 special edition of the African Leadership Magazine (ALM), unveiled and distributed during the event in New York and globally. For further information, the publication can be found at www.africanleadershipmagazine.co.uk.
For more information, contact:
Stephen L. Hightower
Phone: 513-423-4272
Email: Steve@hightowerspetroleum.com
Website: www.hightowerspetroleum.com | www.hightowerev.com
