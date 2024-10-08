MSgt Tuebe’d Tzidid’s New Book, "Aim High: My Air Force Experience," is a Reflective Memoir of the Author’s Journey Through Service, Brotherhood, and Life Beyond Combat
New York, NY, October 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author MSgt Tuebe’d Tzidid, a veteran of the US Air Force who had a career in broadcasting, producing, and hosting jazz programs, as well as co-producing award winning interviews with tunesmiths, has completed his most recent book, “Aim High: My Air Force Experience”: a heartfelt autobiographical account that offers a vivid and introspective look at life in the Air Force during a tumultuous period in American history, specifically the Vietnam War era, and the author’s life after combat.
“In 1965, war was on simmer, and buddies were getting drafted or going into the safer Air Force, Navy, or Coast Guard rather than the more combatant Army and Marine Corps,” writes Tzidid. “I’m seventy-five. Had I had the opportunity to do it again, I’d go as a noncombatant combat photographer or broadcaster for AFN wherever in the world I was sent. That’s another story.
“‘Aim High’ took years to write. I retired in 1992 and started writing this in 1999. Finally, all dressed up with a copyright from the Library of Congress, I did some serious procrastination. Solicited reviews were mixed, as was the body of friends. Thirty-five percent were never in the military. Those who were in uniform from the ’60s to ’90s are biting at the chomp to read the sequel, ‘We Don’t Do That on This Ward.’”
Published by Fulton Books, MSgt Tuebe’d Tzidid’s book is a powerful account about the bonds formed in service and the lessons learned along the way. Drawing upon years of his own lived experiences, Tzidid offers his story in the hopes of inspiring readers to appreciate the sacrifices made by those who served, presenting a unique lens on military life, service, and the enduring friendships formed in the face of adversity.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Aim High: My Air Force Experience” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
