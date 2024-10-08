Andrew Griffin’s New Book, "If We Only Knew," a Thrilling Sci-Fi Adventure Exploring Themes of Survival, Love, and Unexpected Alliances Amidst an Alien Invasion
New York, NY, October 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Andrew Griffin, a normal working-class guy who is also a big sci-fi fan, has completed his most recent book, “If We Only Knew”: a gripping journey that follows two unlikely heroes—a contractor and an architect—who find themselves at the center of an alien invasion.
“The story starts out as two guys, one a contractor and one an architect, want to slow down and build a doomsday condo and run it as a resort,” writes Griffin. “Partway through this, an alien invasion hits Earth. This story follows them through this unexpected event.
“The local military enlists their help to house local civilians during these hard times. There are many unexpected changes in their lives and hard choices to be made. An unexpected consequence of the alien invasion puts our children directly at risk. Everyone works hard to help the children. They find romance and love in the hardest of times. They find that this enemy takes war to a new level of horror. This makes the fight to save people even more imperative.
“They find that not all the enemies are as bad as they think. There are others watching that may get involved, and they find that humans are not the first people on Earth. There is a much older and much more powerful race hiding here, waiting for just the right sign to encourage them to come forward.
“Can they all work together to save mankind, or are we just another menu item? They do find help in the most unexpected places. Will it be enough? Even if it is, the world will never be the same again. There are major changes in day-to-day life that will affect everyone.”
Published by Fulton Books, Andrew Griffin’s book will captivate readers with each turn of the page, inviting audiences to immerse themselves in a thrilling adventure that blends suspense, emotion, and speculative fiction. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “If We Only Knew” delves into profound questions about humanity, survival, and the nature of good and evil.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase “If We Only Knew” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
