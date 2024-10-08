Quemiline Bull’s Newly Released "Hope in Times of Horror: Memoirs of the Liberian Uncivil War" is a Gripping and Reflective Personal Journey
“Hope in Times of Horror: Memoirs of the Liberian Uncivil War” from Christian Faith Publishing author Quemiline Bull is a powerful and introspective account of survival, forgiveness, and faith during one of Liberia’s darkest periods.
Manchester, PA, October 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Hope in Times of Horror: Memoirs of the Liberian Uncivil War”: a poignant and reflective recounting of personal and national tragedy. “Hope in Times of Horror: Memoirs of the Liberian Uncivil War” is the creation of published author, Quemiline Bull, a husband and father of four beautiful daughters. He has served others for most of his adult life. From the military to law enforcement and in many capacities in churches and his community, he continues to serve. Quemiline has served in various leader roles in various churches for over fifteen years. Some of the roles he had served include head of security and men’s group leader. He also enjoys teaching the Bible. When Quemiline is not serving his family, church, or community, he enjoys working out and playing sports. He also enjoys traveling, and he enjoys hot sunny beaches where the beauty of God’s creation is in full display.
Quemiline was born and raised in Monrovia, Liberia. After migrating to the United States, Quemiline lived in several states before settling in South Central, Pennsylvania, where he enjoys the beautiful country living.
Bull shares, “This is a story about my experience from my early childhood until the moment that I left the soil of Liberia. The story is my perspective of living a secure life, enjoying interacting with my family and friends to experiencing an unsecure life and facing the dangers of the Liberian civil war.
“This book also reveals the impact of negative experiences in one’s life and the long-term impact of such experiences. When offenses of the past are not fully forgiven, they often manifest into the future. In this book, I came to realize the danger of unforgiveness due to the impact of the civil war on my life. Unforgiveness was no longer an option for me; instead, I chose to forgive. The book also depicts the faithfulness of God in the midst of my horrific experiences and how God impacted my life through my experiences.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Quemiline Bull’s new book is a moving testament to resilience, showing how faith and forgiveness can transform a life even in the face of war and trauma.
Consumers can purchase “Hope in Times of Horror: Memoirs of the Liberian Uncivil War” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Hope in Times of Horror: Memoirs of the Liberian Uncivil War,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Quemiline was born and raised in Monrovia, Liberia. After migrating to the United States, Quemiline lived in several states before settling in South Central, Pennsylvania, where he enjoys the beautiful country living.
Bull shares, “This is a story about my experience from my early childhood until the moment that I left the soil of Liberia. The story is my perspective of living a secure life, enjoying interacting with my family and friends to experiencing an unsecure life and facing the dangers of the Liberian civil war.
“This book also reveals the impact of negative experiences in one’s life and the long-term impact of such experiences. When offenses of the past are not fully forgiven, they often manifest into the future. In this book, I came to realize the danger of unforgiveness due to the impact of the civil war on my life. Unforgiveness was no longer an option for me; instead, I chose to forgive. The book also depicts the faithfulness of God in the midst of my horrific experiences and how God impacted my life through my experiences.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Quemiline Bull’s new book is a moving testament to resilience, showing how faith and forgiveness can transform a life even in the face of war and trauma.
Consumers can purchase “Hope in Times of Horror: Memoirs of the Liberian Uncivil War” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Hope in Times of Horror: Memoirs of the Liberian Uncivil War,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories