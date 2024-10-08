Quemiline Bull’s Newly Released "Hope in Times of Horror: Memoirs of the Liberian Uncivil War" is a Gripping and Reflective Personal Journey

“Hope in Times of Horror: Memoirs of the Liberian Uncivil War” from Christian Faith Publishing author Quemiline Bull is a powerful and introspective account of survival, forgiveness, and faith during one of Liberia’s darkest periods.